Saturday Night Live: Bad Bunny Pitches New Shrek Movie

Saturday Night Live host and musical guest for Season 49's newest episode, Bad Bunny, pitched his own Shrek movie in the newest Please Don't Destroy digital sketch! The Please Don't Destroy digital shorts have increasingly become a part of the Saturday Night Live line up, and each time they offer the guest of the week a fun new kind of story. This time they really went out there with Bad Bunny as it turns out that he's a huge Shrek fan showing up to their office in a full Shrek costume, and even pitching them on a new Shrek movie.

Titled "Shrek: Infinity," Bad Bunny's Shrek script not only involved Shrek, Donkey, and Puss in Boots, but even Michael Jackson for some reason. It goes to some great lengths at one would expect from such a wild idea that all of them eventually got into full costume for the occasion as they acted out the wild ideas within Bad Bunny's

"Shrek: Infinity" script.

Who Is the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.