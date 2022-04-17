Saturday Night Live Fans Loving Weekend Update’s Sonic the Hedgehog Jokes

Weekend Update with Colin Jost and Michael Che kicked off this week with a gag about the approval rating for President Joe Biden, sitting at 33% they noted that his rating is half that of Sonic the Hedgehog 2 on Rotten Tomatoes. The video game sequel sits at 67% on the review aggregator. Jost added another zinger though about how Sonic the Hedgehog 2 features the characters of Tails and Knuckles, who happen to have the same name as two gang members that Joe Biden claims he fought in the 1960s. The pop culture riffs didn’t end there though as both Grimace and x also came up.

In our review of the film, ComicBook.com’s Tanner Dedmon awarded the film a a 3.5 out of 5, writing: “Not every joke hits, but even those that miss still add to Sonic’s goofy charm. The path forward for Sonic and his friends is clear – and Elba’s performance as Knuckles is a big green check on the live-action series that seemed questionable before – but the human characters and their roles need sorting out before the next film.”

Saturday Night Live viewers loved the Sonic jokes and thought this week’s update from Che and Jost was the best in a while. Check out the reactions below.

