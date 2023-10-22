Saturday Night Live: Fred Armisen Makes Surprise Appearance in Spanish-Language Sketch With Bad Bunny

Saturday Night Live has kicked off the second episode of Season 49 with Bad Bunny as both the musical guest and guest host, and Fred Armisen has made a surprise appearance during a Spanish Language sketch in the episode! Bad Bunny took the stage on Saturday evening to highlight the fact that there was a worry about the episode ahead because English is his second language, but a surprise appearance from Pedro Pascal helped him with the monologue to help Bad Bunny get into the evening well. This also opened up the show to more Spanish language focused sketches as it continued through the evening.

One digital sketch saw Bad Bunny playing the king of Spain with two explorers played by Mikey Day and a surprising Fred Armisen. It was here that the two explorers tried to tell the king about everything that happened to them in the New World, but the king was only impressed with the likes of tobacco and future promises of tobacco to come from their next time exploring the New World.

(Photo: NBC Universal)

Who Is the Saturday Night Live Cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.