Saturday Night Live: Pedro Pascal Makes Surprise Appearance in Hilarious Monologue

Bad Bunny was in the midst of his first-ever opening monologue on Saturday Night Live when he was interrupted by a fan-favorite. Toward the end of the bit, Bad Bunny began speaking in Spanish and brought on a familiar face to translate. Much to the surprise of those in the studio at Studio 8H, Pedro Pascal appeared to give Bad Bunny some assistance. Pascal then went on to offer fake translations of what Bad Bunny saying, largely to the former's benefit.

Pascal, in addition to becoming a household favorite thanks to shows like The Last of Us and The Mandalorian, made his hosting debut on SNL last year in one of the best-reviewed episodes of the show in recent memory.

"Are you nervous for me?" Pascal joked about his hosting stint earlier this year. "I'm super excited. I think it's at the top of everybody's bucket list. I am scared. There's like a wall of sheer terror I think that you start with, and then it's such a well-oiled machine. Everybody's so amazing and talented, and they take these blocks of white hot terror apart for you with big cue cards."

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.