Saturday Night Live: How to Watch Kim Kardashian West’s Hosting Debut

Reeling from a week where Saturday Night Live aired its least-watched episode ever, the live sketch comedy will look to get back on track this week with some new talent involved. For the first time ever, Kim Kardashian West will take center stage at 30 Rock with what’s her hosting debut on the Lorne Michaels-led series.

Luckily for the socialite, she’ll have some help along the way. Joining Kardashian West is Halsey. The pop artist has appeared on the show a handful of times, both as a musical guest and host. In fact, Halsey’s musical guest spot Saturday will be the fourth time she’s played on the show in as many years. Two seasons ago, the singer even made her hosting debut in an episode on February 9, 2019.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Like the premiere last weekend, tonight’s episode — the second of the season — will also be streamed live on Peacock. For the first time this season, NBC has opted to live stream SNL simultaneously alongside its network broadcast. However, despite the wider access for viewers who rely on streaming, this season is off to one of the show’s worst starts in its long-running history.

While Loki actor Owen Wilson and musical guest Kacey Musgraves kicked off the Season 47 premiere, Nielsen’s metrics for measuring the TV ratings and streaming numbers indicate that the episode was the least-watched season premiere for Saturday Night Live as well as one of the series lowest-rated episodes in general. Executives are likely hoping the series bounces back as we get closer and closer to the milestone 50th season.

Saturday Night Live also took a minor hit with the departure of some cast members, including tenured fan-favorite star Beck Bennett. Featured player Lauren Holt also departed the series after just one season.

Saturday Night Live airs on Saturday nights at 11:30pm ET on NBC and Peacock.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images