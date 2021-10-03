Saturday Night Lives Season 47 Premieres With Loki’s Owen Wilson As Host

After a months-long break, Saturday Night Live is back at 30 Rock for its 47th season on NBC tonight, October 2nd. The Season 47 premiere, as with every episode this season, is set to start airing live from Studio 8H beginning at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. While the series is typically only broadcast live on NBC, this year marks the first time the live sketch comedy will also be streamed live to Peacock subscribers.

Owen Wilson is getting things started off this year, making his hosting debut alongside musical guest Kacey Musgraves. Despite the Loki star having appeared on the show in a cameo role in 2016, the Season 47 premiere marks the first time he’s been tapped as host.

It’s Musgraves’ second time serving as musical, having last appeared hot off her first Grammy Awards wins in 2018. She’s appearing on the show in support of her new album “Star-Crossed,” which just hit stores two weeks ago.

After keeping its roster between Seasons 45 and 46, SNL lost both Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt before this season. The cast is still one number larger, however, as it added three new featured players — Aristotle Athari, James Austin Johnson, and Sarah Sherman. Former featured players Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang were both promoted to the main cast. As the standard since 2014, Colin Jost and Michael Che are both back as “Weekend Update” hosts.

The Season 47 premiere also marks the first of four straight Saturdays that will be home to a new Saturday Night Live episode. Next weekend (October 9th) will have Kim Kardashian West and Halsey, while the weekend after (October 16th) will feature Rami Malek and Young Thug. The month of October is then wrapped up with show alumnus Jason Sudeikis and Brandi Carlile.

Saturday Night Live airs Saturdays on NBC and Peacock starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern.

Cover photo by Rosalind O’Connor/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images