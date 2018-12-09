‘Saturday Night Live’: Jason Momoa Threatens to Send Drogo to Your House if You Don’t Watch

Jason Momoa is hosting Saturday Night Live later tonight and if his pre-show videos are any indication, it’s going to be a hilarious show. In fact, we’re so excited to watch, Momoa didn’t even need to threaten viewers with one of his iconic characters…

Momoa is hosting the show in order to promote his upcoming DC Extended Universe film, Aquaman, but he first became a household name by playing Khal Drogo on Game of Thrones. His character may not have survived the first season of the show, but fans know that a threat made by Drogo is not one to take lightly.

“I’m hosting SNL tonight!,” the actor exclaims in the latest promo. His giant smile quickly fades and he gets that scary look in his eye.

“If you don’t watch, Drogo is gonna come to your house! Guess what he’s gonna do?” The actor then given the audience a second to think about it, says “Yeah!” and then starts screaming in Dothraki before running off camera. Boy, we love a goofball who could literally break us in half.

In case you’re not fluent, Dothraki is the fictional language spoken by the Dothraki, the nomadic inhabitants of the Dothraki Sea that are an integral part of Game of Thrones. During the first season of the series, Momoa played the undefeated Dothraki warlord who married and fell in love with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke).

Despite dying early on in the series, everyone knows Drogo was one of the fiercest characters on the HBO show. Fans were stoked when it was announced the actor would be playing Aquaman, a role perfect for someone with Momoa’s charisma and, well, muscles.

Last year, Momoa told ExtraTV that hosting SNL was his dream, and we’re beyond thrilled that he gets to see it through.

“It is the most important…I don’t want an Oscar,” he said, “I don’t want an award for anything. I’ll give all my action figures back. All I ever want, all I’ve ever wanted to do my whole life, like the only thing me and my wife love, since I was a kid I love SNL, and it is my goal, I’m going to get on that s*** next year for Aquaman. I love, I love SNL, so that’s definitely my dream come true.”

The actor has been releasing tons of fun videos this week to promote SNL, including taking over the duties of an NBC Page.

In addition to Drogo jokes, we’re hoping to see a lot of love tonight for Aquaman, which is finally hitting theaters on December 21, 2018.

Saturday Night Live with Jason Momoa and Mumford & Sons airs tonight, December 8th on NBC at 11:30/10:30c.