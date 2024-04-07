Saturday Night Live: Ryan Gosling, Paul Rudd, and More Gift Kristen Wiig Her Five-Timers Jacket

Kristen Wiig officially has her Five-Timers Jacket, courtesy of a murderer's row of A-listers. On the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, Wiig's opening monologue was quickly interrupted by Paul Rudd, a fellow Five-Timer asking when the club's standard sketch would take place. After explaining they wouldn't be doing such a sketch, Wiig was then stopped by the likes of Matt Damon, who was seen wearing a Five-Timers jacket, despite only having hosted Saturday Night Live twice.

A frustrated Wiig then wanted to have a talk with Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels, where she was approached by several other SNL mainstays: Fred Armisen, Will Forte, Jon Hamm, and Martin Short. Despite none of them having hosted SNL five times, they were all seen wearing jackets as the joke progressed.

The group then started to sing a joyful song with Wiig, who was finally given a Five-Timers Jacket but not before a surprise appearance by next week's host, Ryan Gosling. Gosling was also wearing one of the jackets, even though he's only making his third appearance next weekend.

Saturday was Wiig's fifth time hosting the show after appearing on it as a cast member from 2005 until 2012. Wiig's first hosting gig came in 2012, with it taking the comedian nearly 12 years to get her Five-Timers Jacket.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.