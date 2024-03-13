Saturday Night Live Confirms Kristen Wiig, Ryan Gosling as Hosts for New Episodes

Lorne Michaels and the crew at Saturday Night Live are packing the last few episodes of Season 49 with some serious talent. During the initial airing of the latest Saturday Night Live episode, it was revealed Ramy Youssef will make his hosting debut at 30 Rock on the March 30th episode along with Travis Scott. It will be Scott's second time at Studio 8H, having last appeared during a Season 44 episode in 2018. Now, SNL has revealed the two hosts following Yousseff in April.

Saturday Night Live alumnus Kristen Wiig will host the April 6th edition, her fifth time hosting the show after her seven-year career performing on the live-sketch comedy. Wiig will be joined by British singer-songwriter RAYE. Wiig and RAYE will then be followed by Ryan Gosling and Chris Stapleton on the April 13th episode. It's the third time for both Gosling and Chris Stapleton.

APRIL 6

Kristen Wiig

Raye



APRIL 13

Ryan Gosling

Chris Stapleton pic.twitter.com/Q6tuf39UFE — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 13, 2024

It's all but guaranteed Wiig will receive her Five-Timers Jacket during her appearance, which means the series will work on getting some surprise cameos booked to help support and celebrate the momentous occasion. After the Gosling/Stapleton episode, Saturday Night Live will take a two-week break before returning on May 4th for the show's final Season 49 push.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.