Saturday Night Live Veteran Michael McCarthy Dies At 61

Michael McCarthy, a respected and influential member of the comedy world as well as Saturday Night Live and Second City, has died at the age of 61. McCarthy passed away on Wednesday at his North Side home from a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife Susan Messing, stepdaughter Sofia Mia Canale, stepson Liam Maxwell Conner, and siblings Patrick McCarthy, Mary Ellen Davis, Matthew McCarthy, and Soren McCarthy. A memorial is being planned, and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. McCarthy was a writer and performer who was beloved by pretty much everyone that he met, and he was always willing to listen (via Chicago Tribune).

“He was great, the kind of person who never forced me to open up and talk to him, but always made himself available,” said 17-year-old Sofia. “And I always wanted to talk to him because he was genuinely so wonderful to talk to.”

McCarthy started out in comedy after watching the Dick Van Dyke Show according to his friends, and he would become part of the Second City family in 1980 after becoming their first intern. He would then join the writing staff of Saturday Night Live in 1983. Tim Kazurinsky worked with McCarthy during his time on SNL and had nothing but kind words to say.

“I’ve met few humans as sweet, loving and kind as Michael. His New York apartment was a crash pad for any Chicagoan who needed a place to stay,” Kazurinsky said. “He’d not only give you the shirt off his back, he’d insist on washing and ironing it first. Then he’d stuff a few bucks in the pocket. He was forever bestowing kindnesses on friends, students, and pretty much any soul in need.”

He would then go on to write for shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, but he also founded his own festival, the Cat Laughs Comedy Festival in Kilkenny, Ireland.

Our thoughts are with McCarthy’s family and friends at this time.