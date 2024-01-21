Saturday Night Live: Rachel McAdams, Renee Rapp, and Megan Thee Stallion Recreate Spider-Man Meme

The first Saturday Night Live of 2024 aired on NBC last night, and the episode was hosted by Jacob Elordi with musical guest Reneé Rapp. Rapp is currently starring in Mean Girls, the new movie musical based on the Broadway show and 2004 film of the same name. Rapp plays Regina George, the role that was originated by Rachel McAdams. Rapp collaborated with Megan Thee Stallion on a new song for the film titled "Not My Fault," and both McAdams and Megan Thee Stallion made surprise appearances on SNL last night. Megan Thee Stallion has deemed herself the "Black Regina George, and when three Regina Georges get together, there is only one logical thing to do: recreate the iconic Spider-Man meme.

"Cause huhhh all the Reginas in one room 🤭💖 #snl," Megan Thee Stallion shared on Instagram. You can check out the photo below:

Rachel McAdams Reacts To Reneé Rapp Playing Regina George:

Recently, McAdams commented on Rapp's casting, and Rapp responded.

"I don't think she can do any wrong," McAdams told ET when asked about Rapp taking on the role. "She is amazing. She's already got me beat with that voice. I'm just excited to see her incarnation. It's such a great character. It's so much fun to play. I hope she has a great time with it. I can't wait to see it."

"She's so cool. She's so sick. I saw this and I was so geeked," Rapp told ET. "I love her. I'm obsessed with her."

"She's so amazing," Rapp told People earlier this year when asked about McAdams. "And she's also just so – she just is so classy, which I actually find is probably the biggest difference between the two of us. I feel like she's very kept and, like, ta-da-da, and I feel very relaxed and say whatever comes to mind."

What Is Mean Girls About?

You can check out the official description for Mean Girls here: "From the comedic mind of Tina Fey comes a new twist on the modern classic, Mean Girls. New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called 'The Plastics,' ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina's ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina's crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group's apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli'i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school."

Mean Girls is now playing in theaters.