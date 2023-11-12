Saturday Night Live's Latest Weekend Update Is Season 49's Most Divisive Yet
A quick Weekend Update segment later, and fans are already clamoring for a Saturday Night Live overhaul.
Sometimes viewers think Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment is the best thing since sliced bread. Other times, well...other times the sketch isn't super well received. The news update segment during the latest episode on November 11th fell into the latter category, with many on social media campaigning for a complete overhaul of the segment.
In the segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che started with their typical news segments, bouncing back between some of the week's most notorious headlines. Then Heidi Gardner appeared as Your Co-Worker Who's Always Busy Doing Nothing, leading up to a moment where she flung a burrito all over the stage.
After Gardner's appearance, "Weekend Update" was cut short and Jost and Che signed off in what ended up as one of the season's shortest sketches. Suffice it to say, people were upset—continue scrolling to see what they're saying!
Revamp
Alright is it time for a Weekend Update revamp yet because these have SUCKED lately.— Baby H (feat. More Lana Del Rey) (@suckit_nerds) November 12, 2023
What the Heck
WHY WAS THAT THE WORLDS SHORTEST WEEKEND UPDATE WHAT THE HECK— re ★ (@speaknowrrry) November 12, 2023
No Hits
Weekend Update ain’t hitting pic.twitter.com/IGNEDiF9Bv— andrea (@andreaonhbo) November 12, 2023
Fast Forward
how can i fast forward this weekend update pic.twitter.com/rAR2mpqvPE— kristin⁷ ☕️🦫 (@bagelsandrice) November 12, 2023
Overhaul
Let’s be honest with ourselves here: #SNL has a Weekend Update problem. It’s been like a decade of Jost and Che. We so desperately need an overhaul, hopefully after the Christmas break.— That Week In SNL (@ThatWeekInSNL) November 12, 2023
Mind You
Weekend Update used to be the funniest segment of the show mind you….Michael Che you will crumble pic.twitter.com/UbnpLqjSZ0— andrea (@andreaonhbo) November 12, 2023
Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?
Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.
Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 PM ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.prev