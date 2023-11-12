Saturday Night Live's Latest Weekend Update Is Season 49's Most Divisive Yet

Sometimes viewers think Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" segment is the best thing since sliced bread. Other times, well...other times the sketch isn't super well received. The news update segment during the latest episode on November 11th fell into the latter category, with many on social media campaigning for a complete overhaul of the segment.

In the segment, Colin Jost and Michael Che started with their typical news segments, bouncing back between some of the week's most notorious headlines. Then Heidi Gardner appeared as Your Co-Worker Who's Always Busy Doing Nothing, leading up to a moment where she flung a burrito all over the stage.

After Gardner's appearance, "Weekend Update" was cut short and Jost and Che signed off in what ended up as one of the season's shortest sketches. Suffice it to say, people were upset—continue scrolling to see what they're saying!