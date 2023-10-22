SNL's Weekend Update Applauded on Star-Studded Episode

Saturday Night Live fans are loving the latest Weekend Update.

By Adam Barnhardt

The second episode of Saturday Night Live Season 49 was a star-studded affair, featuring surprise appearances from Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga. It also happened to feature a weekend update segment that audiences loved, despite it being shorter than usual. While Colin Jost and Michael Che cracked their usual jokes, only one character was featured on the bit. During the weekly sketch, Ego Nwodim appeared as Jada Pinkett Smith, poking fun at many of the actor's revelations this week.

Still, fans loved the faux news sketch. Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

