SNL's Weekend Update Applauded on Star-Studded Episode

The second episode of Saturday Night Live Season 49 was a star-studded affair, featuring surprise appearances from Pedro Pascal, Mick Jagger, and Lady Gaga. It also happened to feature a weekend update segment that audiences loved, despite it being shorter than usual. While Colin Jost and Michael Che cracked their usual jokes, only one character was featured on the bit. During the weekly sketch, Ego Nwodim appeared as Jada Pinkett Smith, poking fun at many of the actor's revelations this week.

New Saturday Night Live Hosts

With the SAG-AFTRA Strike still without a resolution, Saturday Night Live is unable to tap actors to host new episodes since previously they would only appear on the series to promote some new work (prohibited by the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike). As a result comedians and musicians have been the only hosts confirmed for Saturday Night Live season 49 with Pete Davidson, Bad Bunny, and Nate Bargatze taking the spotlight for the first three episodes.