Saturday Night Live: Funky Kong Reveals He Got Cut From The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Funky Kong was notably the one famous Kong that missed out on an appearance in The Super Mario Bros. Movie and Funky Kong appeared on Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update to open up about the fact that he was "cut" from the movie! The Super Mario Bros. Movie is quickly becoming one of the most successful animated movies of all time as each week its box office totals get even higher, and will likely go on to inspire all kinds of new animated movies set within the various franchises that have come from Nintendo, this of course includes a potential Donkey Kong spin-off.

A Donkey Kong spin-off would likely mean more of a focus on the Kong family of characters that fans can play as in those games, and that would likely also mean more of Funky Kong. As portrayed by Kenan Thompson in the Weekend Update segment of Saturday Night Live, "Funky Kong" explained that he was ultimately cut from The Super Mario Bros. Movie. When reading some of his "scenes," he was much spicier than the movie could have handled.

Funky Kong talks about the Super Mario Bros movie at the Update desk! pic.twitter.com/R4a84OK0qx — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023

Read on to see what Saturday Night Live fans are saying about Funky Kong's cut scenes from The Super Mario Bros. Movie and let us know your thoughts about it in the comments!