Super Mario Bros. Theme Joins National Recording Registry

Super Mario Bros.'s iconic theme will join the National Recording Registry this week alongside some other bonafide hits. Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You", Madonna's "Like A Virgin", and Daddy Yankee's "Gasolina" all made the cut as well. The Library of Congress recognizes important parts of Musial history, and these were parts of the list of 25 that made it through for 2023. It's an eclectic bunch, as it is most years, but music fans likely could hum each tune without much trouble. After The Super Mario Bros. Movie's triumph at the box office this past week, there are probably some people walking around thinking about that theme song on loop at the moment.

"The National Recording Registry preserves our history through recorded sound and reflects our nation's diverse culture," Librarian of Congress Carla Hayden wrote in a statement. "The national library is proud to help ensure these recordings are preserved for generations to come, and we welcome the public's input on what songs, speeches, podcasts or recorded sounds we should preserve next. We received more than 1,100 public nominations this year for recordings to add to the registry."

How Was The Super Mari Bros. Movie?

Comicbook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh had the pleasure of reviewing The Super Mario Bros. Movie. In his writing, he praised the visual effects of the film. However, he did have to wonder if all the Easter eggs and other nods to the series' lore distracted the filmmakers while they were trying to make a cohesive story. Check out some of his thoughts on the Mushroom Kingdom.

"On the plus side, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is far more delightful than the 1993 live-action adaptation, but on the negative side, regardless of how far the industry has come over the years, this adventure can't escape the built-in appeal and ingrained mechanics of the franchise," Cavanaugh said. "The movie does do an effective job at capturing the colorful and playful worlds of the series, as studio Illumination manages to honor the source material while also translating it organically to the big screen."

He added, "These characters look like their pixelated counterparts as they jump, slide, and punch their way through fantastical lands, to the point that one could easily assume they're watching another player embark on the adventure. One sequence involving Rainbow Road, in particular, will make your hands reflexively reach for a controller and hope to find yourself with a red shell. Sprinkled throughout the entire film are direct nods to the cinematic sensibilities of virtually every title in the Mario library, from platforming side-scrollers to overhead investigations illuminated by flashlights.

Do you think Mario belongs in the Library of Congress? Let us know in the comments down below!