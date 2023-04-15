The Super Mario Bros. Movie Headed to Another Record-Breaking Weekend at the Box office

Following its massive opening weekend, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is headed toward Illumination's best second weekend at the box office and possibly the best second-weekend total for any animated movie ever. The Super Mario Bros. movie is on track to earn $80 million at the box office in its second frame. If it can surpass $85.9 million, it'll beat Frozen II's record second-weekend haul for an animated feature film. Either total will be enough to stay ahead of box office newcomers Renfield and The Pope's Exorcist. The Super Mario Bros. Movie is another instance where critics and audiences can't seem to agree. The film has a mixed critical rating on Rotten Tomatoes ("While it's nowhere near as thrilling as turtle tipping your way to 128 lives, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is a colorful -- albeit thinly plotted -- animated adventure that has about as many Nintendos as Nintendon'ts," the consensus reads), but a strong audience score. ComicBook.com's Patrick Cavanaugh awarded the film a 2-out-of-5 score in his review, suggesting longtime Mario fans will get the most out of it:

"Passionate Mario fans will find a lot to love in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, as nearly every scene is full of tributes to the beloved brothers and their gaming legacy, to the point that these will distract you from the fact that you came to see a movie. Younger audiences will likely be enraptured by the bright and playful sequences, as well as the physical antics of the adventure. For all other viewers, the experience feels similar to watching someone repeatedly die in a Mario game and promising, 'Just one more try!' as you hope to move on to something more exciting in your life, harmlessly irritating you until you see the sweet relief of a 'Game Over.'"

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is playing now in theaters. The list of the top 10 films at the box office this weekend is in the works.