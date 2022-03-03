Saturday Night Live: Zoe Kravitz Asks Jimmy Fallon To Do A Skit With Her When She Hosts

Zoe Kravitz is nervous about hosting SNL in a week and asked Jimmy Fallon for some help. The Batman star sat down with the late night host to promote her new movie. However, when the topic of Saturday Night Live popped up, the actress was a little sheepish. Fallon reaffirmed that she would do absolutely fine when the time came on NBC. “I don’t know, this was a horrible, horrible plan. I’m so scared and so excited. I’m asking for some comfort or something. Everyone I ask says, ‘You should be!’” The host actually said that she would do her the favor as her anxiety creeped up. In his comments, he offered full support. “You’re going to crush it, I think you’re a natural! Everytime you come on the show, you just steal the whole show.” So, the trust is there, but who knows how much better that makes Kravitz feel.

Then, the topic turned to The Batman. Fallon has some fun questions about how Kravitz got ready for the role. A certain comment about drinking milk to become Catwoman actually led the actress to confirm that she had tried that. But, in actuality, that’s just the tip of the iceberg when it came to her feline research.

“I was really inspired by that,” the Catwoman actresss revealed. “I watched a bunch of cat videos, feline videos, watching them fight. And what I was so interested by was the fact that you can’t read their face at all. Which is why I think people are kind of creeped out by them. You can’t tell what they’re going to do…They don’t care! They were the hardest thing to control during the shooting. We were doing crazy stunts and all that was fine. But, then like getting a cat to stay in one place? Impossible.”

Check out the latest synopsis for The Batman: “An edgy, action-packed thriller that depicts Batman in his early years, struggling to balance rage with righteousness as he investigates a disturbing mystery that has terrorized Gotham. Robert Pattinson delivers a raw, intense portrayal of Batman as a disillusioned, desperate vigilante awakened by the realization that the anger consuming him makes him no better than the ruthless serial killer he’s hunting.”

