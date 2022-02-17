Saturday Night Live: Moon Knight Actor Oscar Isaac and Catwoman Actress Zoe Kravitz To Host

The next episode of Saturday Night Live won’t air until next week, Saturday, February 26, but SNL has announced the hosts and musical guests for the two episodes that follow and they’re ones comic fans will want to tune in for. First up is Saturday, March 5 which will be hosted by Moon Knight and Star Wars: The Force Awakens star Oscar Isaac with musical guest Charli XCX returning, having previously dropped out during the Omicron surge in December. Finally SNL also confirmed that on Saturday, March 12, The Batman star Zoë Kravitz will host the episode with musical guest Rosalía performing on the show.

These upcoming episodes will mark the first time that either Oscar Isaac or Zoë Kravitz will host the series but is not their first appearance on the show as a whole. Isaac appeared on an episode just last year, making a surprise cameo during the Jason Sudeikis/Brandi Carlile episode as himself (but in a pirate disguise) for the new “What’s Up With That” sketch. Kravitz previously appeared on a 2018 episode that featured Donald Glover as both host and musical guest, appearing to introduce him as “Childish Gambino” on the series (a job typically given to the host themselves).

Isaac’s appearance as a host on the series will arrive just 25 days before his new Marvel TV series premieres on Disney+. The streaming series will introduce Isaac’s portrayal of the cult Marvel hero, bringing an all-new wrinkle into the MCU as it introduces Egyptian deities and the fractured mind of Marc Spector into the cinematic universe. He joins an extensive roster of Marvel alums that have hosted the show with recent addition Simu Liu appearing after the release of , plus stars Jeremy Renner and Chris Hemsworth, both of whom reprised their Marvel roles for sketches in the episodes.

Kravitz on the other hand will take the reigns as host a week after the release of The Batman, which is on track to rule the box office for quite some time. Her The Batman co-star Collin Farrell previously hosted the series back in 2004 while John Turturro, who plays gangster Carmine Falcone, previously hosted in 1994. Her fellow Catwoman actress Halle Berry has also hosted the series previously, hosting in 2003, but to date star Robert Pattinson has yet to take the SNL stage as host.