Save First Kill Trends During Netflix's Tudum as Fans Rally for Cancelled Series

Today Netflix flexed their promotional muscles with their latest TUDUM event, showing off trailers for upcoming movies and shows, confirming that others will be arriving sometime next year, and offering teases of other content. Plenty of these series and films would go on to become trending topics as fans pounced on the first looks for some, but one title that was getting a lot of social media love without any mention from Netflix is their vampire drama series First Kill. Netflix unceremoniously cancelled the series earlier this summer but fans have been banging the drum to save the series from the abyss, and they managed to get their hashtag trending during Netflix's big event.

By Netflix's own metrics, First Kill was watched a little over 100 million minutes in its first 28 days of release, hardly making it a major hit but the series audience has only grown; plus it was released in the height of Stranger Things season four fever, something that should be taken into account. The series showrunner also didn't mince words when it came to talking about its cancellation, with Felicia D. Henderson telling the Daily Beast that the marketing didn't reflect the show very well.

"The art for the initial marketing was beautiful," Henderson said. "I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn't happen."

Netflix has previously listened to fans before who have rallied behind a cancelled TV series, and with fans making themselves known at the same time that the streamer is trying to promote other shows it seems like it will be hard to ignore. Check out what people were saying today below.