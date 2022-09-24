Save First Kill Trends During Netflix's Tudum as Fans Rally for Cancelled Series
Today Netflix flexed their promotional muscles with their latest TUDUM event, showing off trailers for upcoming movies and shows, confirming that others will be arriving sometime next year, and offering teases of other content. Plenty of these series and films would go on to become trending topics as fans pounced on the first looks for some, but one title that was getting a lot of social media love without any mention from Netflix is their vampire drama series First Kill. Netflix unceremoniously cancelled the series earlier this summer but fans have been banging the drum to save the series from the abyss, and they managed to get their hashtag trending during Netflix's big event.
By Netflix's own metrics, First Kill was watched a little over 100 million minutes in its first 28 days of release, hardly making it a major hit but the series audience has only grown; plus it was released in the height of Stranger Things season four fever, something that should be taken into account. The series showrunner also didn't mince words when it came to talking about its cancellation, with Felicia D. Henderson telling the Daily Beast that the marketing didn't reflect the show very well.
"The art for the initial marketing was beautiful," Henderson said. "I think I expected that to be the beginning and that the other equally compelling and important elements of the show – monsters vs. monster hunters, the battle between two powerful matriarchs, etc. – would eventually be promoted, and that didn't happen."
Netflix has previously listened to fans before who have rallied behind a cancelled TV series, and with fans making themselves known at the same time that the streamer is trying to promote other shows it seems like it will be hard to ignore. Check out what people were saying today below.
It's happening
Me watching #Savefirstkill trending up there with #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/UGBhZHDwWy— Mel (@melaniemunie23) September 24, 2022
They're here
We are taking over!! #TUDUM #Savefirstkill pic.twitter.com/VEdJBGA2rL— Mel (@melaniemunie23) September 24, 2022
The movement continues
FIRST KILLERS! ⚔️🩸The @SaveFirstKill @netflix TUDUM takeover is just getting started! Join fandom spaces today and post your favorite First Kill moments using the hashtags #SaveFirstKill and #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/70gNVyUQsn— RaeZur (@RaeZurB) September 24, 2022
Passion on display
We’re here and we’re passionate about First Kill! Representation and inclusion matter to the fans, and that’s what draws us to the show. Please bring it back for us @netflix! #TUDUM #SaveFirstKill— melanie ✌🏾 (@satellitecall15) September 24, 2022
7.6k and counting
Let’s see if we can get this to 10k tweets… if not more! #TUDUM #SaveFirstKill 👏🏾🔥 pic.twitter.com/ij5jnkabz2— melanie ✌🏾 (@satellitecall15) September 24, 2022
Netflix has just completely ignored us
we're trending with other shows that got some kind of content from #TUDUM, while we got nothing, and netflix has just completely ignored us. Still we're trending and that really says something!! #SaveFirstKill— siiri ¦ #savefirstkill (@metsanmaahinen) September 24, 2022
Impressive!
This is one of the most passionate and driven fandoms I have ever seen! And I’m not saying that just bc I’m apart of it and am obsessed with First Kill! Like even if I was an outsider looking in! From the billboard, constantly trending, etc! I am impressed! #savefirstkill #TUDUM— Marz | Mocha’s Wife #4 & Lil Jellybean (@BurnsxFairmont) September 24, 2022
Admit your mistake Netflix
3 months and First Kill is still gaining recognition from people globally and asking for more, only to find out that the series is canceled. Please renew it!! @netflix #SaveFirstKill #TUDUM— kc ⚔️ #SaveFirstKill (@fksavedme) September 24, 2022
#SaveFirstKill
"MOVE AND I'LL FEED YOU TO MY FAMILY!"
Date someone who protect you like this #TUDUM #SaveFirstKill pic.twitter.com/8eqkeNXRIa— SAC Calliette (@calliettesac) September 24, 2022
It deserves more
So @netflix when can we get an update for first kill season 2-5? It deserves so many more seasons #SaveFirstKill #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/t4ttMu47Ff— bl3u.vans (@projectbluebean) September 24, 2022