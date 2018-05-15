SaveLucifer Top Trend On Twitter After ‘Lucifer’ Cancellation

Nearly 400,000 hopefuls have tweeted the #SaveLucifer hashtag on Twitter since it was learned Friday Fox cancelled Lucifer after three seasons.

As pointed out by user @suprememogwai2 on Twitter, the hashtag has inspired more than 360,000 tweets — and growing every second.

Fans launched the campaign Friday afternoon, drawing support from series star Tom Ellis and showrunner Joe Henderson, who advised fans to “make noise” in hopes of saving the show from certain doom.

The series ends — for now — Monday night on Fox with its season 3 finale, which Henderson says will “frustrate the hell” out of fans. The season closer and now-series finale was tailored to include a massive cliffhanger meant to prevent the network from pulling the trigger on cancellation.

“I have no idea if we have a shot of coming back,” Henderson admitted, “but I know sure as anything that everyone wants to. We have so many more stories to tell.”

Henderson said the finale “wraps up” everything from its current season, but “what it teases for season 4… well, maybe just maybe, we can #SaveLucifer and show you.”

Fans remain hopeful streaming giant Netflix will acquire and continue the series as it did with Fox comedy Arrested Development, which ended after three seasons in 2006. Netflix revived the series for a fourth season in 2013, and drops its fifth season late May.

The streaming service has ‘rebooted’ beloved series with Fuller House and Gilmore Girls as Netflix continues to grow its digital library with acquisitions and original content alike — and if not Netflix, Lucifer could find a home on Amazon, known for original series Transparent and Sneaky Pete. Episodes from all three seasons of Lucifer are already available to own via Prime Video.

Another landing spot for the fantasy police procedural could be Hulu, who previously saved The Mindy Project after it was cancelled by Fox. Mindy ran for three of its six seasons on Hulu.

The outcry of support — and reaching the #1 spot on trending topics on Twitter — could see the Warner Bros. TV-produced Lucifer find new life sooner than later: a source close to the situation tells Deadline WBTV is “gearing up to shop the series to streaming services and premium cable.”

The site reports Lucifer landing on Hulu “appears to be a long shot” despite the streaming service already holding the Streaming Video On Demand rights to the series.

Lucifer being inspired by a Vertigo comic book series — an imprint owned by DC Comics, also owned by Warner Brothers — could see Lucifer make its way to the upcoming ‘DC Universe’ streaming service, the DC-branded direct-to-consumer digital platform that will premiere original live-action series Titans and Swamp Thing alongside the likes of animated Harley Quinn and Young Justice shows.

The series airs its season 3 finale Monday, May 14 at 8/7c on Fox.