The newest incarnation of Saved by the Bell is coming to an end. On Wednesday, it was announced that the Peacock revival of Saved by the Bell has been cancelled after two seasons. According to their reporting, the cast and crew of the GLAAD Media Award-winning revival were only told of the news on Tuesday, May 3rd. The new version of the series opened with California governor Zack Morris getting into hot water for closing too many underfunded high schools, only for him to propose they send the affected students to the most well-funded schools in the state – including Bayside High. The influx of new students gives the privileged Bayside kids (who never have a problem that can't be solved in 22 minutes) a much-needed dose of reality.

"We are so proud to have been the home of the next iteration of Saved by the Bell for both new and OG fans," a spokesperson for Peacock said in a statement. "Saved by the Bell has been a cultural mainstay for more than 30 years and the new series, led by Tracey Wigfield's superfan enthusiasm and signature witty humor, seamlessly continued the show's legacy, all while allowing more audiences to feel seen. We're grateful to Tracey, Franco Bario, our partners at UTV, the beloved cast, and the fans who have continued to champion one of the most iconic shows of all time."

Saved by the Bell starred Belmont Cameli, Dexter Darden, Mitchell Hoog, Alycia Pascual-Peña, Josie Totah Haskiri Velazquez, and John Michael Higgins, with Elizabeth Berkley Lauren and Mario Lopez reprising their roles as Jessie Spano and A.C. Slater. The series was written and executive produced by Tracey Wigfield with Franco Bario and Peter Engel also executive producing.

"Mario [Lopez] and Elizabeth [Berkley] could not have been more welcoming, more kind, more genuine," Darden told ComicBook.com in an exclusive 2020 interview. "And you know, they've been through it before. They've been through the ups and downs. They've been through the ringer, they understand what it's like to be in the show with such history. So they were just trying to guide us in the best way possible and contributing advice here or there. And just letting us know, like, 'Listen, I know this is going to be a rough ride. Something that you guys might not necessarily be used to, but we're here for you and we support you.' And they really poured into each and every one of us individually."

