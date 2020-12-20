Saved by the Bell Reboot: Belmont Cameli Talks Team Lexi Versus Team Aisha

✖

The Saved by the Bell reboot is now streaming on Peacock and there are so many things about the new show to enjoy. While it's beyond amazing to see most of the original cast members return, one of the show's great joys is the new cast of Bayside High students. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with some of the young actors, including Dexter Darden (Devante Young), Haskiri Velazquez (Daisy Jiménez), Mitchell Hoog (Mac Morris), and Belmont Cameli (Jamie Spano). One thing we couldn't help but ask about is the show's big love triangle between Jamie, Lexi (Josie Totah), and Aisha (Alycia Pascual-Peña). Like all teen shows, the love triangle has been a hot topic on social media, so we asked Cameli if he has chosen a side for his character.

"Oh god. Oh no. I don't even want to answer it," Cameli replied. "Well, I can't tell you prospectively who I think we'll end up together. Because I, right now, am just enthralled by the triangle itself. I think that Jamie and Lexi have a really wonderful story. They've been lifelong friends and there's a serious connection there. And that's a really beautiful thing that Jamie has been alongside her through everything, thick and thin. But I also think that Jamie and Aisha have wonderful chemistry and they learn a lot about each other as they go on. I can't give you an answer."

We respect Cameli's diplomatic reply, especially considering we're having a tough time choosing, too. We decided to conduct a poll and asked some of the other cast members if they've chosen a side.

"My favorite thing about Jamie is he's not afraid to push the needle," Darden explained. "He's dating an Afro-Latina girl, and then he's dating the first true representation of a transgender female in high school. So I'm like, whoever Jamie ends up with, I think he's winning. He's just winning. You know what I mean? And so he's really pushing the envelope, he's just really taking risks, even though it doesn't seem like he is. So I don't ship either one of them, I just ship Jamie's happiness."

"Oh my gosh, team Jamie and Aisha. But I love them all," Velazquez shared.

"I didn't even know that was a thing," Hoog revealed. We told him it was a topic on Twitter, and he admitted he doesn't have an account. "Yeah. I don't know if I have an answer on that. I feel like it's also weird because we're like this little family, you know? I don't know what's going to happen. Let's see on the table reads."

It sounds like everyone is pretty much on the same page: Team Lexi AND Team Aisha.

Saved by the Bell is now streaming on Peacock.