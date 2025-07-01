The Best Show on Hulu Renewed for Season 5 (Is It Going to End?)

FX is firing up a fifth season of The Bear. One week after dropping the 10-episode fourth season on Hulu, Disney announced Tuesday that The Bear has been renewed for season 5. The dramedy from creator Christopher Storer, who serves as showrunner with writer-executive producer Joanna Calo, stars Jeremy Allen White, Aye Edebiri, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the staff of The Bear restaurant (formerly known as The Original Beef) trying to transform their fine dining restaurant into a Michelin-starred establishment.

“The Bear continues to be a fan favorite worldwide and their response to this season — as seen through incredibly high viewership — has been as spectacular as any of its previous seasons,” said John Landgraf, chairman of FX. “Year-in and year-out, Chris Storer, the producers, cast and crew make The Bear one of the best shows on television, and we are excited that they will continue to tell this magnificent story.”

In 2024, FX’s critically acclaimed, Emmy Award-winning hit series broke its own record at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The Bear season 2 took home a total of 11 Emmys — topping the 10 trophies awarded to the first season — including Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for White, Outstanding Supporting Actor for Moss-Bachrach, as well as Outstanding Director for Storer (“Fishes,” which also earned awards for guest stars Jon Bernthal and Jamie Lee Curtis).

The Bear season 4 turned up the heat on Carmy (White), sous chef Sydney (Edebiri), and Maître D’hôtel Richie (Moss-Bachrach) after financier Uncle Jimmy “Cicero” Kalinowski (Oliver Platt) gives the crew two months to start turning a profit with a literal ticking clock. The series also stars Lionel Boyce as pastry chef Marcus, Liza Colón-Zayas as chef Tina, Abby Elliott as new mother Natalie “Sugar” Berzatto, Matty Matheson as waiter Fak, and Edwin Lee Gibson as sandwich chef Ebra.

In June, Variety reported that Storer “has a clear direction in mind” for The Bear season 5 but noted that White, Edebiri, and Moss-Bachrach all have full plates. White is playing the lead role as a young Bruce Sprinsteen in the Scott Cooper-directed 20th Century Studios biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere, out Oct. 24, while Edebiri has wrapped on Luca Guadagnino’s Julia Roberts-starrer After the Hunt and the James L. Brooks dramedy Ella McCay, also from Disney-owned 20th Century.

Moss-Bachrach is also staying in the Disney family in Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, in theaters July 25; he reprises his role as Ben Grimm/the Thing in Avengers: Doomsday, currently filming for a Dec. 2026 release date, and will return alongside Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, and Joseph Quinn in Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled for 2027.

However, according to Variety, the principal cast of The Bear is “contractually committed for a fifth season,” meaning the Emmy winners will be saying “yes, chef,” for season 5. It remains to be seen whether The Bear season 5 will be its last; other FX-aired series that ran beyond five seasons include Justified (six seasons and a limited sequel series), Nip/Tuck (six seasons), The Americans (six seasons), Rescue Me (seven seasons), Sons of Anarchy (seven seasons), horror anthology American Horror Story (12 seasons), and the long-running comedy It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (17 seasons).

The first four seasons of The Bear are now streaming on Hulu on Disney+.