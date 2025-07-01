Amazon’s Next Big Fantasy TV Show Gets Surprising Update (And Marvel Fans Should Be Excited)

The long-awaited Fourth Wing adaptation has hit another stumbling block this week, as showrunner Moira Walley-Beckett exits the production. Walley-Beckett signed onto the project in July of 2024, hoping to bring Rebecca Yarros’ bestselling fantasy series to life for Amazon MGM Studios, but after a year, Prime Video has still not officially ordered the project to series. However, Sources close to the production told Variety that Walley-Beckett will likely be replaced with Jac Schaeffer, creator of WandaVision and Agatha All Along. This may be a step forward for the series in the long run, and it will certainly catch Marvel fans’ eyes now.

Fourth Wing is central to the growing “romantacy” craze, and to many fans, it’s astounding that it has not been adapted to the screen yet. The first novel was published in 2023, the third just came out in January of this year, and Yarros plans to complete the Empyrean series with two more volumes. In the meantime, Amazon is working on a TV series in collaboration with Michael B. Jordan’s company Outlier Society.

Image courtesy of Entangled Publishing

Jordan is an executive producer on the series, along with Outlier Society president Elizabeth Raposo, Yarros herself, and the head of the book’s publisher, Liz Pelletier. So far, no writers or cast members have been publicly announced, and there are very few details on the plans for this series. Hopefully a new showrunner might get us closer to a premiere date.

The Empyrean series is set in the kingdom of Navarre, a fun twist on the swords-and-sorcery genre where the monarchs retain power through the might of their dragon-riders. It centers around 20-year-old Violet Sorrengail, the youngest daughter of a high-ranking general. Violet has always expected to become a Scribe, she is suddenly forced to enroll in the Basgiath War College and vie for a place among the dragon-riders. The frail heroine not only struggles to survive, but unearths the darkest secrets of her kingdom and her family in the process.

Yarros’ book found widespread success thanks in large part to TikTok, where the “booktok” subculture promoted her work and reached a massive audience. Reviews of the books have been generally positive, especially when contextualized within the “romantacy” subgenre alongside other trendy titles like Sarah J. Maas’ A Court of Thorns and Roses.

Amazon’s TV adaptation of Fourth Wing is still in development, but it has not been ordered to series yet, so there’s no guarantee we’ll see it for ourselves. The novels are available in print, digital, and audiobook formats.