All 12 MCU Shows Releasing After Ironheart

Following 2025’s Ironheart series, which marked the end of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase 5, there are already a number of confirmed and rumored MCU TV shows in development. Marvel Studios started developing its own TV shows to kick off Phase 4 in 2021, and 15 live-action and animated shows have been released in the years since. Ironheart, which sees Dominique Thorne reprise her role of Riri Williams from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, marks a strong addition to the MCU’s timeline as the latest series, but it won’t be the last.

Ironheart pays homage to the entire history of the MCU, with Williams continuing the legacy of Tony Stark’s Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), who kick-started the franchise back in 2008. While it spends a healthy amount of time looking back at the MCU’s history, Ironheart also sets up some important storylines for the MCU’s future. This could lead into any number of upcoming Marvel Television shows. Three more series are expected to release in 2025, while there are several others planned for the MCU’s Phase 6 and beyond.

There’s still some confusion regarding the future of the MCU’s TV shows on Disney+, as Marvel Studios recently went through a major shake-up to streamline its TV production. Now, the studio is putting emphasis on quality over quantity, which leaves the fate of some of its rumored and reported TV shows uncertain. It would be fantastic to see the MCU continue to grow and develop on TV as well as on the big-screen, and the success of these upcoming TV shows could make this more likely.

12) Eyes of Wakanda (August 6, 2025)

Created by Todd Harris and Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, Eyes of Wakanda will be the MCU’s first animated TV series set in the primary continuity of Earth-616. The series, scheduled to premiere on August 6, will introduce the Hatut Zeraze, an elite team of Wakandan warriors who travel around the world and carry out missions to retrieve stolen vibranium artifacts throughout history. The series stars the likes of Winnie Harlow, Cress Williams, and Anika Noni Rose, and will debut a new Iron Fist to the MCU. Wakanda will be central to a number of Marvel projects going forward.

11) Marvel Zombies (October 3, 2025)

Spinning off from What If…? season 1, episode 5, “What If… Zombies?!,” Marvel Zombies will delve deeper into this Quantum Virus-infected world and its heroes. Variants of many MCU heroes have been confirmed for the multiverse series, including Red Guardian, Shang-Chi and Katy, Yelena Belova and Kate Bishop, Ms. Marvel, Ironheart, and more, all coming together to battle the zombified Scarlet Witch – marking Elizabeth Olsen’s return to Marvel. Marvel Zombies will be a self-contained story explored over four episodes in October 2025, and is expected to have little impact on the main MCU timeline.

10) Wonder Man (December 2025)

Boasting a strong cast including Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Demetrius Grosse, Ed Harris, and Ben Kingsley, Wonder Man will be the next live-action series released by Marvel Television. The December series will introduce Simon Williams’ Wonder Man (Abdul Mateen II) to the MCU, a superhero actor who joins the Avengers under false pretences in Marvel Comics. Wonder Man has been developed by Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Spider-Man: Brand New Day director Destin Daniel Cretton as part of his new partnership with Marvel Studios, suggesting the series will contain high-octane action sequences and thought-provoking character development.

9) Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 (March 2026)

Daredevil: Born Again originally wasn’t planned as a revival of Netflix’s Daredevil series, but a massive creative overhaul mid-way through production connected it fully to the Defenders Saga series, which was in turn made MCU canon. This overhaul and the changing of Born Again’s creative team gave season 1 some noticeable pacing, writing, and narrative issues, but Daredevil: Born Again season 2 is expected to fix these problems. Charlie Cox’s Daredevil will be fighting Vincent D’Onofrio’s Mayor Wilson Fisk once again, as Kingpin’s control over New York expands, impacting further heroes, including Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter).

8) Vision Quest (2026)

In recent months, cast reveals for the next WandaVision spinoff after Agatha All Along, 2026’s Vision Quest, have raised excitement for the upcoming series. Developed by Star Trek: Picard’s Terry Matalas, Vision Quest will bring Paul Bettany’s White Vision back to the MCU, explaining his absence, while he’ll also be joined by MCU newcomers Todd Stashwick, T’Nia Miller, Emily Hampshire, and Ruaridh Mollica, who is speculated to play the reincarnated Tommy Maximoff. James Spader is also returning as Ultron after ten years. Vision Quest’s eight episodes are also rumored to bring back Wanda Maximoff, which we would love to see.

7) Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Seasons 2 & 3

Originally developed as the origin story of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the MCU, the animated Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man series eventually released as a story set in an alternate reality instead. Hudson Thames returned from What If…? to voice this Peter Parker variant, who meets Norman Osborn (Colman Domingo) instead of Tony Stark. Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man season 2 will release in 2026, and a third season is already in development, so it’ll be great to see where Peter Parker will be taken next, especially after season 1’s finale set up some huge stories for the future.

6) X-Men ’97 Seasons 2 & 3

Similarly to Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, the animated X-Men ’97 series is also set outside the MCU’s main timeline, continuing the story from X-Men: The Animated Series, which previously ran for five seasons between 1992 and 1997. Developed by the now-disgraced Beau DeMayo, What If…?’s Matthew Chauncey has taken over for season 2 and a confirmed season 3, and there are hopes Chauncey’s era will continue X-Men ’97’s critical acclaim. Season 2 will catch up with the X-Men dispersed through time, building up to an epic battle against Apocalypse (Ross Marquand).

5) Nova (TBA)

Alongside a number of TV shows confirmed by Marvel, there are also many that were in various stages of development but weren’t actually greenlit. One was a series focused on Richard Rider’s Nova from Marvel Comics, a cosmic superhero connected to the Nova Corps, first seen in live-action in 2014’s Guardians of the Galaxy. Nova was to be written by Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel’s Sabir Pirzada, who was replaced by Criminal Minds’ Ed Bernero, but Deadline reported in February 2025 that, following Marvel Studios’ TV changes, the series has been put on indefinite hold along with two others.

4) Strange Academy (TBA)

While a series focused on Nova had been discussed for a number of years, Deadline suggested that two previously unannounced MCU TV shows were also put on indefinite hold. One of these was a Strange Academy show, inspired by the eponymous Marvel Comics series from 2020. This would have centered on a school for young magic-users taught be Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wong (Benedict Wong), the Sorcerer Supreme. Echo’s Amy Rardin was working on the series before its development was paused, though the possibility is there for it to be revived.

3) Terror, Inc. (TBA)

A surprising addition in Deadline’s report was a series inspired by Marvel Comics’ horror series, Terror Inc., which featured Terror, an antihero who could absorb others’ memories and abilities by using their disembodied limbs and body parts. Nothing was known about the development of a Terror, Inc. series for the MCU prior to Deadline’s report, but this would have been a very unorthodox and unusual character to introduce to the MCU. It’s likely we’ll never see this series reignited for the MCU, given Marvel’s shift to focusing on its more popular franchises.

2) Ryan Coogler’s Untitled Wakanda-Set Series

While a proposed series focused on Danai Gurira’s Okoye, the former General of Wakanda’s Dora Milaje and current Midnight Angel, has seemingly been shelved, Ryan Coogler is thought to still be working on several Wakanda-set series. Coogler’s Proximity Media has a close relationship with Marvel Studios and intends on expanding the world of Wakanda far beyond the Black Panther movies. It would be great to see Okoye lead her own show in the future, while Eyes of Wakanda will explore the nation’s history, other shows could explore the original Black Panther, Bashenga, and many other previously-unseen corners of Wakanda.

1) Giancarlo Esposito’s Serpent Society Series

Shortly after his casting in Captain America: Brave New World, Giancarlo Esposito teased his appearance in the Phase 5 movie would set up a TV show for his then-mysterious character. Now that he’s debuted as Seth Voelker’s Sidewinder, the leader of the Serpent Society – a group of snake-themed villains in Marvel Comics – it seems Esposito’s MCU series will explore the Serpent Society in more detail. Brave New World director Julius Onah reiterated, suggesting Sidewinder’s debut in Brave New World was meant to set up future stories for the villain, but no official series featuring Esposito has yet been officially confirmed.

“We have our hopes and dreams for the next five years figured out,” suggested Marvel boss Kevin Feige during a July 2024 interview with Collider. “We will adapt as reality adapts us.” This suggests that Marvel Studios has movies and TV shows planned through 2029, beyond the Multiverse Saga’s conclusion, and while this line-up could change as needed, Marvel seem to be setting up some incredibly exciting storylines, introducing new vibrant characters, and learning from their past mistakes to make some impressive and entertaining TV.

