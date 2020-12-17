Saved by the Bell Reboot’s Dexter Darden Wants to Be in Michael B. Jordan’s Static Shock Movie

✖

The new Saved by the Bell is now available to stream on Peacock and it's easily one of the most refreshing television reboots we've seen. In addition to some returning favorites like Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley, the show also includes a new cast playing the latest generation of Bayside High students. One such kid is Devante Young, played by Dexter Darden. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Darden and asked if there were any comic book franchises he would be interested in joining. The actor shared that he would love to be a part of the upcoming Static Shock movie, which is set to be produced by Black Panther star Michael B. Jordan.

"I'm a massive comic book fan," Darden shared. "I'm a massive, massive comic book fan. Like I have a Spider-Man pillow, my recording studio and my room are dedicated to Marvel. And so, any opportunity to be a part of any franchise would be fantastic. But I know there's a rumor of Static Shock coming back around and Michael B. Jordan doing some producing. So if there is a way for me to get involved in that, if I have an opportunity to be a part of such an amazing trailblazing project like that, I wouldn't mind being a part of it."

Recently, Jordan spoke to THR about the project. "I'm proud to be a part of building a new universe centered around black superheroes; our community deserves that. Outlier Society is committed to bringing to life diverse comic book content across all platforms and we are excited to partner with Reggie and Warner Bros. on this initial step," he shared.

Static is a DC Comics superhero who first appeared in 1993. Static AKA Virgil Ovid Hawkins was a metahuman created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, and Derek T. Dingle. Static has the power of electromagnetic control and generation. The character had his own animated show, Static Shock, which ran from 2000 to 2004.

