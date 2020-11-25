Saved by the Bell Reboot Reveals Screech’s Fate

✖

The Saved by the Bell reboot is finally here! The updated look at Bayside High dropped on Peacock today and it's been met with pretty decent reviews. As of now, the series has a 76% critics score and 71% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. ComicBook.com rated the new sitcom a 4 out of 5, calling it "the perfect blend of laughs, nostalgia, and social awareness." The new series features Mario Lopez (A.C. Slater) and Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Jessie Spano) in the main cast and also includes cameos by Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Zack Morris), Tiffani Thiessen (Kelly Kapowski), and Lark Voorhies (Lisa Turtle). One original cast member who didn’t show up again is Dustin Diamond (Screech). While it's no big shock that the actor did not return considering his tumultuous history with the series, the show did reveal what Screech has been up to.

During the new series' eighth episode, "The Todd Capsule," the old gang gets back together and reminisces about some of their greatest Bayside memories. At one point, Slater reveals that Screech has become quite successful. "Screech is so lucky he and Kevin get to live on the International Space Station so he doesn't have to deal with all this," Slater reveals. Kevin, of course, was the robot Screech built himself in the original series.

While Screech may be out in space and Diamond may not have been approached to appear in the show, Voorhies said in a previous interview that she thinks he may return.

"[With] Dustin Diamond, the almighty dollar rules on that," Voorhies told Toronto's KiSS 92.5. "He wants to be paid and respected. We would love for him to come back on set. He's going through his growing pains...He's going through his adult issues and all of that but I am sure he'll be back—granted they have the perfect contract for him. I'm sure he would be back."

Berkley Lauren also brought up Diamond returning for a potential second season when chatting with Andy Cohen for Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. "So, I don't know if he will make an appearance," she said. "We'll see if there's another season. Maybe it's something to explore, and I haven't talked to him in a long time."

She continued, "Honestly, since I think we finished the show is the last time I actually spoke to him, but not because of anything bad. I mean, he was always nice to me and he's had his journey, but really I've kept more in touch with Mark-Paul, Tiffani, Mario, and then, from time to time, Lark."

The Saved by the Bell reboot is now streaming on Peacock.