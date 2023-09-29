ComicBook Nation: The Creator & Saw X Review, Gen V Premiere Recap

The ComicBook Nation podcast reviews Saw X and The Creator - as well as The Boys spinoff series Gen V's premiere.

The ComicBook Nation Crew reviews the new sci-fi movie The Creator and Saw X, as well as the premiere of The Boys spinoff series Gen V, and Netflix's Castlevania: Nocturne. PLUS: First Reactions to Rick and Morty's new voices, the WGA strike ending, Ahsoka Episode 7, and big new comics!

Saw X Review

(Photo: Lionsgate Films)

In his 3.5 (out of 5) star review of Saw X, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

By putting franchise star Tobin Bell in the biggest spotlight he's ever held, Saw X upends the odds by being one of the best entries in the franchise since the original 2004 film... [and] manages to do something quite unexpected late in the franchise: make it feel meaningful and thrilling again in the way Saw fans used to love, while also turning its killer/antagonist into a compelling anti-hero protagonist.

The Creator Review

(Photo: 20th Century Studios)

In her 4 out of 5-star review of The Creator, Jamie Jirak wrote:

The Creator's story starts off unbalanced, but the third act elevates the film by taking it to unexpected and emotional places. If you can stick out the worn tropes, the movie is worth the journey. Edwards' newest project is almost guaranteed to be a frontrunner for the Best Visual Effects Oscar while Fraser and Soffer's cinematography also deserves to be in the conversation. When it comes to sci-fi, visuals are deeply important, and The Creator never misses a beat. The new film is a feast for the eyes and should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

