The Creator Review: A Visually Stunning Feat With Overfamiliar Themes

Gareth Edwards is making his return to directing for the first time since he helmed Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, one of the highest-rated projects in the Star Wars franchise. After seven years, Edwards is coming back to the sci-fi genre with The Creator, an original film written by Edwards and Chris Weitz (Rogue One, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio). The movie follows John David Washington (BlacKkKlansman, Tenet) as Joshua, an ex-special forces agent who finds himself caught in the middle of a futuristic war between the human race and artificial intelligence. While it's refreshing to see a sci-fi film that's not a part of an existing franchise, The Creator's story doesn't always feel original, as Joshua's journey to protect Alphie (newcomer Madeleine Yuna Voyles) seems like something we've seen time and time again. However, Edwards's direction and world-building, the visual effects, and the stunning cinematography by Greig Fraser (Rogue One, Dune) and Oren Soffer (Fixation) help make The Creator a memorable experience.

The Creator begins when artificial intelligence created by humans destroys most of Los Angeles, causing AI to be banned in the United States. AI is still legal in "New Asia," so America wages war against all who attempt to protect the AI, who have evolved into human-like beings. Years after the fall of L.A., advanced people continue to be hunted, and Joshua is sent by the United States to work undercover against those protecting AI. Joshua ends up marrying the pro-AI comrade Maya (Eternals star Gemma Chan), who dies when their location is discovered. Five years later, Joshua is recruited once again to try to unearth the creator who developed the advanced AI. Along the way, he is tasked with finding a powerful weapon, which ends up being the AI Alphie, who is only a child. Joshua must decide where his allegiances lie as both sides attempt to find Alphie and use her to win the ongoing war.

The trope of a hardened man who protects a child with special abilities is one moviegoers (and TV lovers) will be familiar with, which makes The Creator's first half a bit difficult to get invested in. Joshua and Alphie hit all of the usual obstacles, from struggling to hide their identity to seeking help from unlikely friends, which would be incredibly dull if it wasn't for the rich sci-fi setting. While Washington is a fine actor, his skills aren't quite enough to carry such a meaty leading role. Meanwhile, Voyles manages to steal the show in her first outing, which will hopefully launch a promising career. Other standouts of the film include Oscar-winner Allison Janney (I, Tonya, The West Wing) and Oscar-nominee Ken Watanabe (The Last Samurai, Inception). Janney plays Colonel Howell, an adamant military leader who is hellbent on stopping AI, while Watanabe plays Harun, an AI fighting for his people's freedom. Janney's fierce performance is engaging and even scary, at times, while Watanabe gives a tender showing that makes it easy for the audience to relate to his people's plight.

While the plot of the movie doesn't always feel unique, The Creator should be praised for its depiction of AI. AI is a tumultuous topic right now, especially in Hollywood, but The Creator doesn't exist to take a stance on the ongoing debate. The AI characters are depicted more as oppressed people rather than threatening technology. While one could argue The Creator's depiction of AI is too positive, the film is far too removed from our own reality to feel like it's taking a position. The question of whether or not advanced artificial intelligence can think and feel isn't a current factor when it comes to arguments over creative credibility. You are more likely to leave The Creator thinking about the countless people who have been affected by wars throughout history than thinking about AI. While these themes aren't exactly new territory, they're certainly preferred.

The Creator's story starts off unbalanced, but the third act elevates the film by taking it to unexpected and emotional places. If you can stick out the worn tropes, the movie is worth the journey. Edwards' newest project is almost guaranteed to be a frontrunner for the Best Visual Effects Oscar while Fraser and Soffer's cinematography also deserves to be in the conversation. When it comes to sci-fi, visuals are deeply important, and The Creator never misses a beat. The new film is a feast for the eyes and should be seen on the biggest screen possible.

Rating: 4 out of 5

The Creator hits theaters on September 29th.