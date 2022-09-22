Schitt's Creek Is Officially Leaving Netflix

One of the most popular sitcoms on Netflix is about to leave the service. No, we're not talking about Friends, Parks and Recreation, or The Office. This time, Schitt's Creek is exiting Netflix. The Emmy-winning Canadian comedy series from Dan and Eugene Levy is easily one of the most beloved comedies to arrive in the last few years, and it has been a hit on Netflix for quite a while. Sadly, it's leaving in less than two weeks.

On Wednesday, Netflix released its monthly newsletter to tell subscribers which movies and TV shows are making their way to the streaming service in October, as well as the titles set to exit. Schitt's Creek was unfortunately on that second list. All six seasons of Schitt's Creek are leaving Netflix on October 2nd.

Fortunately for fans of Schitt's Creek, the series isn't leaving streaming altogether. After exiting Netflix on October 2nd, the entire series will arrive on Hulu one day later. There won't be any break in streaming, the show is just changing services.

What Is Leaving Netflix in October?

There's a whole horde of movies and TV shows leaving Netflix next month, including Hemlock Grove, one of the streaming service's very first original series. You can check out the full list of departures below.

Leaving 10/2/22

Schitt's Creek: Seasons 1-6

Leaving 10/7/22

Sofia the First: Seasons 1-4

Leaving 10/8/22

After

Leaving 10/13/22

Apocalypse Now Redux

Everything Must Go

Little Italy

Scary Movie 4

The Girl Next Door

Leaving 10/14/22

Bleach The Movie: Fade to Black

Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse

Leaving 10/15/22

Sinister 2

Leaving 10/21/22

Yes, God, Yes

Leaving 10/22/22

Hemlock Grove: Seasons 1-3

Leaving 10/26/22

Begin Again

Leaving 10/27/22

Metallica Through The Never

Leaving 10/31/22

8 Mile

Bridget Jones's Diary

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose

Friday

Friday After Next

Johnny Mnemonic

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3

Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Monster-in-Law

Naruto: Seasons 1-9

The Notebook

Rock of Ages