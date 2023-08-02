Secret Invasion Director Reveals Why Series Doesn't Have Post-Credits Scene

Marvel Studios has finally released all episodes of Secret Invasion on Disney+, and fans have definitely started to show signs that there is Marvel fatigue. Secret Invasion was released to some very mixed reviews, and the series is one of the studio's lowest-rated projects on Rotten Tomatoes. During Secret Invasion, Marvel Studios made some big moves, like setting up a truly overpowered character and revealing that James "Rhodey" Rhodes (Don Cheadle) had been a Skrull for quite some time. One of the only things that was missing from the series was the inclusion of a post-credits scene, and it seems that there is a very specific reason for this. In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, director Ali Selim reveals why Secret Invasion doesn't have a post-credits scene.

"None that I was privy to," Selim revealed in a new interview with the trade. "There may have been discussions in the upper offices where I wasn't involved, but I don't know. I think that they use those end-credit sequences to launch something or to resolve something, and maybe this story feels like it resolves itself. So I don't know what they're launching other than Nick Fury went up in the spaceship to get ready for The Marvels."

Secret Invasion Director on Two Things He Had to Set Up

Selim recently spoke to The Wrap and revealed that Marvel Studios only asked him to set up two things in Secret Invasion.

"I didn't feel any constraints. All I was told is, Fury's got to go up. That was it," Selim revealed in a recent interview. "So we just had to have Fury go up at the end, and it would be great if Rhodey — if his legs didn't work. And that's it."

What went down in Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion focuses on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU alumni that show up in the series will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series was written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

