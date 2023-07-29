Secret Invasion Director Reveals the Two Things Marvel Told Him To Set Up for the MCU

Secret Invasion has finally been released in full on Disney+, and while it definitely wasn't the best series that Marvel Studios released, it set up a lot of things that could become problematic for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Marvel Studios released the series to mixed reviews, and by the time the series wrapped up all of its episodes, it had the worst rating for one of their series on the review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes. Secret Invasion does a lot of controversial things, but it mostly sets up The Marvels, which comes out later this year, and the upcoming Don Cheadle-led Armor Wars movie. It seems that Marvel Studios was mostly hands-off with the project but had two requests for director Ali Selim. In a new interview with TheWrap, Selim reveals that the higher-ups at the studios wanted two very specific things done to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and James 'Rhodey' Rhodes (Cheadle) so that they could set up their next big appearances in the MCU.

"I didn't feel any constraints. All I was told is, Fury's got to go up. That was it," Selim revealed to the trade. "So we just had to have Fury go up at the end, and it would be great if Rhodey — if his legs didn't work. And that's it."

What was Secret Invasion About?

Secret Invasion sets its focus on MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they handle an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU alumni that show up in the series will include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

