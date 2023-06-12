Secret Invasion: Brand New Clip Released by Marvel Studios

A lot has changed for Nick Fury over the years. The former director of SHIELD saw his organization rot from within, faked his own death, got removed from the face of the planet for five years and has spent some time running intergalactic operations on a space station. He's been through a lot since we first met him at the end of Iron Man back in 2008, and the next time we see Fury on the screen, he'll reflect a lot of those hardships.

Samuel L. Jackson's Fury is set to lead the Marvel series Secret Invasion, which debuts on Disney+ later this month. Ahead of its release, Marvel Studios shared a brand new clip from the series, and it features a conversation between Fury and his former protege, Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). In the clip, Hill talks about how different Fury has become, and questions whether or not he's ready for the task at hand, trying to stop the Skrull invasion. You can check out the clip below!

Secret Invasion is based on the popular Marvel Comics event of the same name, featuring a group of shape-shifting Skrulls that have infiltrated Earth, hiding in plain sight as they disguise themselves as human beings. In the clip, Hill mentions that she's been working with Talos, indicating that the main Skrull we've interacted with in the Marvel Cinematic Universe hasn't been working asl closely with Fury as he was during the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home.

What to Watch Before Secret Invasion

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Secret Invasion will connect most closely to Captain Marvel, seeing as how the Skrulls are involved, so that may be a good one to catch up on. You could also watch back through some of the major Nick Fury movies like Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Spider-Man: Far From Home.

The nice thing, though, is that Secret Invasion is a largely standalone event. Star Emilia Clarke recently spoke to Empire Magazine and revealed that Secret Invasion doesn't require a big Marvel rewatch in order for audiences to know what's going on.

"It's definitely a show for the fans, but it's also a show that my mum, who doesn't watch Marvel, will watch and get, do you know what I mean," Clarke said. "You can get into dangerous territory sometimes with this sort of genre where if you haven't watched all 17 other films or shows, you're not going to get it. This isn't that at all."

Secret Invasion Cast

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Jackson leads the cast of Secret Invasion, cementing himself as the longest-tenured actor in the MCU (unless Happy Hogan appears in the series, then it's a tie). Cobie Smulders, Ben Mendelsohn, Martin Freeman, and Don Cheadle are all set to reprise their MCU roles for the series. Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, and Kingsley Ben-Adir will all be making their MCU debuts.

