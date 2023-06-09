Marvel’s Secret Invasion Teaser Warns Audience to Trust No One

Marvel Studios shared another paranoid teaser for Secret Invasion on Disney+. Back in the days of the comic book event series, the idea of “Who Do You Trust?” was top of mind for many Marvel fans. Now, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury is asking that question in earnest. Numerous teasers for Secret Invasion have hit the web this week drawing on the political intrigue and claustrophobic nature of this spy story. The creative team have managed to craft an environment that really feels ominous despite occurring in a densely populated Marvel Cinematic Universe.

All of the billing leading up to this Disney+ series has focused on how mature Secret Invasion would be when contrasted against some of the other shows that Marvel Studios released on the platform. Well, the first 5 minute clip released to a password-protected fanzine this week seemed to make good on those promises. Maria Hill, Fury, and Agent Everett Ross are in over their heads when the Skrulls decide to invade Earth. James Rhodes is furious with the former SHIELD director and the entire world wants him to be held responsible for the current danger. But, probably more important is the fact that humans could be playing right into the aliens’ plans for domination.

What Is Nick Fury Up Against In Secret Invasion?

From every indication, Jackson’s spy is outnumbered and woefully ill-prepared for the coming invasion. It feels like the walls are closing in on the Marvel favorite and he’s going to have to pull out all of the strops just to survive. In a chat with Vanity Fair, the actor broke down exactly what happened with the Skrulls to get us to the point we’re at when Secret Invasion kicks off.

“Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn’t go,” Jackson explained to Vanity Fair. “They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn’t done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don’t want to live in ours.”

So, you shouldn’t be expecting the Avengers to assemble and help their friend out of this current conflict. “What he’s not doing is calling in his super friends. So that’s part of the whole dilemma,” Jackson continued. “I mean, people want them and he’s not bringing them.” When pressed for why that’s the case, he just chirped, “You’ll find that out. There’s a very good reason he’s holding back

How Is Secret Invasion Different From Other MCU Series?

As we mentioned above, Secret Invasion has a different flavor from something like Hawkeye or Ms. Marvel. We’re headed back to the tried and true Captain America: The Winter Soldier well. (A lot of MCU fans would like nothing more than a block of these movies set in that same sort of grounded spy approach!) Still, we’ve heard the song and dance about a mature offering in one of these projects before. The cast and crew are not shying away from those comparisons to Marvel’s previous work.

Colbie Smulders talked about the tone last fall, “It looks so good,” she said, “and it’s a very different tone than I’ve seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I’ve always wanted to see.”

“It’s the most depth I’ve been able to show of Maria Hill,” Smulders shared. “That’s the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you’re able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they’re just sitting around drinking coffee? It’s not like, ‘We’ve gotta get the bad guys! We’ve gotta get the thing! We’ve gotta save the world again!’ It’s like, ‘Let’s just have a chat, let’s go for a walk.’ We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters.”

Marvel’s Secret Invasion Is Just Weeks Away

“The MCU’s top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury’s attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.”

