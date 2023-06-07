Secret Invasion Unveils New Samuel L. Jackson Poster

Secret Invasion just rolled out a new poster for the Marvel series featuring Samuel L. Jackson. In the latest image from Marvel Studios, the show is still keeping tightly to the "Who can you trust?" themes that made the Secret Invasion comic marketing campaign such a success. Everyone associated with the show has talked about how mature this series reads when put up against most MCU titles. Another piece of Marvel obsessive catnip was bandied about when Jackson and others involved said the tone was more like Captain America: The Winter Soldier. So, there's clearly a ton of expectation for this "twisty spy thriller" to bring Nick Fury back down to the ground level. From the looks of this poster, Marvel looks primed to bring it home. Have a look for yourself down below!

Recently, Jackson talked to Vanity Fair about why he's excited for Secret Invasion. For years now, the actor has been the MCU's resident taskmaster. But, after Avengers: Endgame, things have changed in the universe. (Heck, wait until Fury finds out about the Multiverse, he'll flip.) An old spy might not have the horses to compete with a world where an angry alien can just snap half of existence out of the picture by gathering some colorful stones. Here's what the actor had to say about his character's place in the world right now.

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jackson began. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson mused. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," Jackson says. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

What's The Plot of Secret Invasion?

The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir.

