Secret Invasion Debuts New Nick Fury Disney+ Teaser

Secret Invasion has a brand new teaser clip featuring Nick Fury's brewing conflict with a Skull force bent on taking over Earth. In the short video posted to Marvel Studios social media, Samuel L. Jackson's weathered spy is confronting the tall task ahead. Rhodey gets informed of the Skrull invasion. Understandably, the now-politician is not pleased with learning the world is under attack by a covert force. There's other glimpses of the damage that's coming to the MCU in this show. Brace yourselves Marvel fans, things look like they're going to change moving forward.

Jackson has been playing Nick Fury for a while. But, he's only popped up sparingly in some of the recent Marvel adventures. Now, Fury is going to have to contend with people he thought were allies turning on him because of how things have unfolded in the MCU.

No backup. Only Fury.



In two weeks, Samuel L. Jackson returns in #SecretInvasion, streaming June 21 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/OVNNbjJOOM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 7, 2023

"Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn't go," Jackson told Vanity Fair. "They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."

Also, don't expect the calvary to come flying out of portals to help. "What he's not doing is calling in his super friends. So that's part of the whole dilemma," Jackson added. "I mean, people want them and he's not bringing them." When pressed for why that's the case, he just chirped, "You'll find that out. There's a very good reason he's holding back."

What Happens In Secret Invasion?

Here's how Marvel Studios describes the series: "The MCU's top superspy Nick Fury is back in Secret Invasion, the limited series premiering June 21st on Disney+. Samuel L. Jackson returns in the new Marvel Studios series, showcasing Fury's attempt to get to the bottom of a Skrull invasion that goes all the way to the most powerful positions in various governments and organizations on the planet. In Secret Invasion, Fury teams with allies Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), while James Rhodes AKA War Machine will appear in a mysterious capacity. Other newcomers to the Marvel Cinematic Universe include Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Kingsley Ben-Adir."

