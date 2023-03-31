Marvel's Secret Invasion Star Samuel Jackson Reveals Why Nick Fury Is No Longer Wearing His Eye Patch

Secret Invasion is going to explain why Nick Fury lost the eyepatch. Vanity Fair had a massive feature on the Disney+ series this week. Samuel L. Jackson says that Nick Fury put down the eyepatch as part of a "character decision." For the actor, the former SHIELD director's eyepatch was part of the mystique that he had before Secret Invasion. Call it armor if you like, but it felt like Fury always had a plan and a subtle grip on things. Thanos dusting everyone and then the other changes brought on by the Infinity Stones have been a lot for him to deal with. Add to all that the fact that he's basically exiled himself out into space and you get what kind of mind state Jackson's hardened agent takes all the way through Secret Invasion.

"He just doesn't wear the patch. The patch is part of who the strong Nick Fury was," Jacksons began. "It's part of his vulnerability now. You can look at it and see he's not this perfectly indestructible person. He doesn't feel like that guy."

"Even Nick Fury can be shaken, you know?" Jackson mused. "He's up there trying to process what the fuck happened, you know? And what his place in the world is," Jackson says. "The death of Iron Man, the death of Black Widow, with that stuff going on he just kind of checked out."

What Else Is Coming In Secret Invasion?

Secret Invasion star Cobie Smulders spoke to TVLine last year about how much more depth there is for both her and Nick Fury in the Disney+ series. It's been a long time since Spider-Man: Far From Home, and even longer since Avengers: Endgame. So, we'll find the two former SHIELD operatives in some very different space than the last time we saw them.

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders explained. "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill.

"I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee," she added. "You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."

