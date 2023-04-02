Secret Invasion Poster Released By Marvel Ahead of Trailer Debut

Marvel has released a new Secret Invasion poster ahead of tonight's Secret Invasion trailer debut for the Disney+ series during Sunday Night Baseball tonight. The poster features the image of Nick Fury, as played by Samuel L. Jackson, and that of a Skrull, one of the alien beings expected to have infiltrated Earht's defenses. You can take a look at the poster below. A Secret Invasion promo released on Friday confirmed that the new Secret Invasion trailer will make its debut during Sunday Night Baseball on Sunday, April 2nd, which begins at 7 pm. ET on ESPN. The exact time of the Secret Invasion trailer's release has not been revealed.

The Secret Invasion trailer comes after Marvel Studios confirmed Secret Invasion's Disney+ premiere date. Secret Invasion's debut episode will release on Disney+ on June 21st.

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

What is Marvel's Secret Invasion about?

Based on the Marvel Comics event of the same name, Secret Invasion follows Nick Fury (Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they attempt to thwart an invasion of Earth by the shape-shifting aliens called Skrulls. Unfortunately for them, many have already infiltrated Earth's society at various levels and positions.

Secret invasion is billed as Marvel's first Disney+ crossover event. Other returning Marvel Cinematic Universe stars include Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. Newcomers to the MCU include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. Kyle Bradstreet wrote Secret Invasion, while Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim directed.

"It looks so good," Smulders said of Secret Invasion in an interview with TV Line, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

She continued, "It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill. That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21st. Look for the Secret Invasion trailer tonight during Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN.