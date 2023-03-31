Marvel's Secret Invasion Promo Reveals New Trailer Release Date

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is about to get a major conspiracy. On Friday, a new promo for the upcoming Secret Invasion series made its debut on television. In addition to showing brief looks at footage for the live-action series, the promo confirmed that the second full trailer will be arriving on Sunday, April 2nd. The Secret Invasion trailer will make its debut during ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball game, which begins at 7/6c. This comes after the Secret Invasion release date was officially confirmed this week, along with a series of promotional photos for the show.

What is Secret Invasion about?

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

"It looks so good," Smulders raved in an interview earlier this fall, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders continued. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

