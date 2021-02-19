Disney Announces Secrets of Sulphur Springs Debut Date on Disney+

✖

Last month saw the debut of the Disney Channel's Secrets of Sulphur Springs, but for those who don't have subscriptions to the channel, you'll be able to check out the mysterious new series on Disney+ beginning on Friday, February 26th. The new season is currently still airing on the Disney Channel, with the season finale set to premiere on Friday, March 12th, with the series' debut on Disney+ consisting of the first five episodes. Each Friday, new episodes of the series will be added to Disney+, culminating in the season finale's debut on the streaming service on April 9th.

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, Chicago Fire) whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten, American Horror Story). Ben has moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin's mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye, Criminal Minds), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon, Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw, Outcast), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham, Swamp Thing), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Adding another layer of enjoyment to the series is that, with each episode, the series' opening titles subtly features new clues about the overall mystery, offering audiences clues about the perplexing adventure.

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs is a great mystery and solving any mystery requires attention to detail," Vincent Aricco, vice president, multiplatform development, Disney Channel, shared in a statement to ComicBook.com. "We wanted to bring that same mysterious spirit to the Main Title sequence by slightly altering select shots, and thus encouraging kids and families to watch closely together for key clues on upcoming plot points."

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless). Charles Pratt Jr. (STAR) is the executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-PG parental guideline.

Check out Secrets of Sulphur Springs' debut on Disney+ on February 26th and its season finale on the Disney Channel on March 12th. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Will you be checking out the series? Let us know in the comments below!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.