Main Titles for Secrets of Sulphur Springs on Disney Channel Tease a Creepy Mystery (Exclusive)

In most cases, a TV series' opening titles mostly serve as an opportunity to prepare the tone of the adventure the audience is about to watch, whether that be a wacky comedy or a fantastical journey, but in the case of Disney Channel's Secrets of Sulphur Springs, these opening sequences serve an additional purpose. In addition to getting viewers into the spirit of the show, each week will see the sequence slightly change and offer alternative looks at the narrative, in some cases even offering up hints to viewers that they might not have caught otherwise. You can check out an exclusive look at the premiere episode's opening sequence above and catch the premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

"Secrets of Sulphur Springs is a great mystery and solving any mystery requires attention to detail," Vincent Aricco, vice president, multiplatform development, Disney Channel, shared in a statement to ComicBook.com. "We wanted to bring that same mysterious spirit to the Main Title sequence by slightly altering select shots, and thus encouraging kids and families to watch closely together for key clues on upcoming plot points."

Set in the fictional Louisiana town of Sulphur Springs, the series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell (Preston Oliver, Chicago Fire) whose world has been upended by his father, Ben (Josh Braaten, American Horror Story). Ben has moved the family from Chicago to take ownership of an abandoned hotel property, The Tremont. The Campbell family, which also includes Griffin's mother, Sarah (Kelly Frye, Criminal Minds), and his younger twin siblings, Wyatt (Landon Gordon, Coop & Cami Ask the World) and Zoey (Madeleine McGraw, Outcast), moves into The Tremont in hopes of restoring it to the lively vacation destination it once was. On his first day at his new school, Griffin hears rumors that the hotel is haunted by the ghost of Savannah (Elle Graham, Swamp Thing), a girl who disappeared decades ago. He soon meets and befriends Harper (Kyliegh Curran, Doctor Sleep), a thrill-seeking classmate, and soon they discover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time and uncover clues about the town mystery.

Coinciding with the series premiere, the DisneyNOW app will launch a casual game, "Mystery at The Tremont," in which users can explore Sulphur Springs in an interactive adventure full of hidden objects, puzzles, and mini-games.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs is from writer and executive producer Tracey Thomson (The Young and the Restless). Charles Pratt Jr. (STAR) is the executive producer. The series is produced by Gwave Productions, LLC, and carries a TV-PG parental guideline.

Check out the premiere of Secrets of Sulphur Springs tonight at 8 p.m. ET on the Disney Channel.

