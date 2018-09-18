See How ‘Charmed’ Looks in HD in This Clip From ‘The Complete First Season’

As The CW mounts a reboot of the long-running supernatural drama Charmed, CBS Home Entertainment is releasing the original series on Blu-ray for the first time.

The trailer above gives a breakdown of how the quality changed from the standard-definition releases that have been available in the past to the HD release coming soon.

Charmed aired for eight seasons on The WB starting in 1998, and starred Shannen Doherty, Holly Marie Combs and Alyssa Milano as supernatural sisters who use their witchly powers to fight evil.

With a seasonal (Halloween) tie-in, a series reboot, and another high profile witch series (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) all coming up soon, it seems there has never been a better time, strategically speaking, to make Charmed available again.

Fans, and original series stars, have been somewhat mixed on the revival of Charmed, but it is likely to ease some worries that the “reboot” is not going to invalidate what came before it, and presumably leaves room for the sisters to make cameo appearances if they want.

Those sisters? They aren’t the Halliwell girls. The Charmed Ones this time around are Melanie “Mel” Vera (Melonie Diaz), Maggie Vera (Sarah Jeffery), and Macy Vaughn (Madeleine Mantock). The existence of Macy will come as a surprise to Mel and Maggie in the series premiere as their mother had never revealed they had a third sister. It’s a premise that is a little different than that of the original Charmed, which didn’t introduce the a half-sister — Paige Matthews (Rose McGowan) until season 4.

We are still a ways off from getting McGowan’s seasons in high definition.

“Hopefully they would give this new cast a chance.” The CW chief Mark Pedowitz said during a call to reporters. “It is not quite the same, yet there are many similarities. Hopefully they’ll give it a shot. We are happy with who we cast, we think it’s a nice mix. We’re thrilled that Jennie Snyder Urman has reimagined it somewhat and I can only say to fans: Before you make a decision, watch the series.”

The first season of Charmed is getting its HD release, appropriately enough, the day before Halloween on October 30.

Besides Charmed, CBS is also releasing the first season of MacGuyver — itself the subject of a recent reboot — to Blu-ray on the same day.