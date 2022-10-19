Sendhil Ramamurthy Cast as Villain for Doom Patrol Season 4

Heroes alum Sendhil Ramamurthy has been cast as a villain for Season 4 of HBO Max's Doom Patrol. According to TVLine, Ramamurthy is set to appear in the series on a recurring basis as Mr. 104. The character is described as a "charming and mysterious man of many elements" according to the report. For fans of comics, the name Mr. 104 may ring a few bells. In comics Mr. 104 — initially Mr. 103 — is genius biochemist Jonathan Dubrovny, a foe of the Doom Patrol who uses his ability to transform his body and/or various parts of his body into any element of his choosing and then commit crimes.

Ramamurthy playing Mr. 104 on Doom Patrol isn't the first time the actor has played a DC villain. The actor has also played Ramsey Rosso/Bloodwork on The Flash in Season 6 of The CW series. While the character ended up in A.R.G.U.S. custody, the Earth-Prime tie-in comic book series established that at some point, Magog freed him from his cell and took him to 2049, making his current whereabouts unknown.

Will Doom Patrol Season 4 Have New Characters?

In addition to Ramamurthy's Mr. 10r, last month, it was announced that Doom Patrol has added Twin Peaks alum, Madeline Zima, as Casey Brinke, the superhero known as Space Case. Casey was a key part of the Gerard Way/Nick Derington run of Doom Patrol, which means the new season could mirror some of the events of the "Young Animal" run, which began in 2016. In the comics, Casey is an in-universe comic book character who was brought to real life by Danny the Street by accident.

"Casey is so beloved both by our writers on staff, and by fans of Doom Patrol in general," showrunner Jeremy Carver told EW, who debuted a first look at Casey in action. "We finally found a way to bring her into the story in a way that feels wholly organic to us, even though to someone who's never seen Doom Patrol, it might seem a little bats--- insane. To us, it fits perfectly! And it's not just a cameo."

When does Doom Patrol return for Season 4?

It was announced at New York Comic Con earlier this month that the fourth season of Doom Patrol is coming to HBO Max on December 8th.

"Hold on to your butts, a new season is coming! Season 4 Part 1 of #DoomPatrol premieres December 8 on HBO Max," HBO Max captioned the trailer on YouTube. Doom Patrol's fourth season will premiere with two episodes and a new episode will be released every week after that until January 5th. It was announced at NYCC that six more episodes from the new season will also be coming in 2023.