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Netflix is About to Lose One of the Best HBO Shows of All Time

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With the start of the new month streaming subscribers are about to see major changes to the available movies and TV shows thanks to the usually scheduled refresh. For June, the major streamers have already confirmed their retained and removed lists, with some incredible movies changing streaming homes, platform debuts for classic titles, and massive returns like House of the Dragon, My Adventures with Superman, and The Amazing Digital Circus. Netflix specifically has some great new additions, like every episode of Beavis and Butthead, Resident Alien‘s final season, and of course, Avatar The Last Airbender, Season 2. Naturally, there are also some major removals, including one of the best HBO shows ever made.

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At the end of June, thanks to the completion of a licensing contract, HBO’s Sex & The City will leave Netflix. The classic 92-episode sitcomdram that turned Sarah Jessica Parker into a household name and reinvented how sex was portrayed on TV will leave the service on June 30 after just over 2 years. It’s just the latest of the HBO shows that were licensed to Netflix on the same contract-length in 2023, and follows the departures of the likes of Ballers, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Six Feet Under. Impressively, the show actually improved with age almost uniformly across its six seasons, with the final chapter ranking the highest at 90% on RottenTomatoes. You still have time to binge the show before it leaves, and it will continue to be available on HBO Max after June 30 (along with its revival, And Just Like That…)

Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2026

June’s Netflix removals total 102 titles, with some stand-out titles like Kim’s Convenience, Brockmire, and Aquarius on the TV side, as well as SATC, and the Fifty Shades trilogy, The Iron Claw, Babylon, Mrs Doubtfire, and The LEGO Movie on the movie side. Here’s everything that’s leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving June 1

TitleLeaving Date
30 for 30: Once Brothers (2010)June 1
Burlesque (2010)June 1
Casino (1995)June 1
Cold Copy (2023)June 1
Cold Pursuit (2019)June 1
Fifty Shades Darker (2017)June 1
Fifty Shades Freed (2018)June 1
Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)June 1
Glory (1989)June 1
Letters to Juliet (2010)June 1
Masameer: The Movie (2020)June 1
Mike and Dave: Need Wedding Dates (2016)June 1
Money Monster (2016)June 1
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993)June 1
Night of the Museum (2006)June 1
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)June 1
Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014)June 1
Ray (2004)June 1
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1)June 1
Same Time, Next Year (1978)June 1
Sew Torn (2024)June 1
Sniper: Reloaded (2010)June 1
Something in the Rain (Limited Series)June 1
The Lego Movie (2014)June 1
Trolls (2016)June 1
Use for My Talent (Season 1)June 1
We Are Legends (2019)June 1

Leaving June 2 and Later

TitleLeaving Date
99 Homes (2014)June 2
Chick Fight (2020)June 2
Kim’s Convenience (Seasons 1-5)June 2
Kneecap (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window RemovalJune 2
Plastic Island (2021)June 2
The Girl and the Gun (2019)June 2
The Host (2013)June 2
The Perfect Mother (Limited Series) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 2
The Sunlit Night (2019)June 2
30 for 30: Lance (Season 1)June 3
30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry (2019)June 3
30 for 30: The Life & Trials of Oscar Pistorius (Season 1)June 3
Honest Thief (2020)June 3
The Girl and the Gun (2019)June 3
The Host (2023)June 3
Amazing Grace (Season 1)June 4
Brockmire (Seasons 1-4)June 4
Dispatches from Elsewhere (Limited Series)June 4
Stolen Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 5
Undercover Grandpa (2016)June 6
A Little Bit of Heaven (2011)June 7
Babylon (2022)June 7
Blindspot (Seasons 1-5)June 7
Church People (2021)June 7
Security (2020) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 7
Shiva Baby (2021)June 7
El paseo 6 (2021)June 8
No Doubt in Us (Season 1)June 8
A Lot Like Love (2005)June 9
It Ends With Us (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window RemovalJune 9
K-19: The Widowmaker (2002)June 10
Swelter (2014)June 10
TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4)June 10
Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (2021) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 11
The Fanatic (2019)June 12
PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023)June 14
Tell Them You Love Me (2023)June 14
Let’s Eat (2021)June 15
Saucedo (2024)June 15
The Christmas Classic (2023)June 15
Two for the Money (2005)June 15
61st Street (Seasons 1-2)June 16
Aquarius (Seasons 1-2)June 16
Before I Go To Sleep (2014)June 16
Millennials (Season 1)June 16
Obara’M (2022)June 16
Race (2016)June 16
Silver Skates (2023) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 16
Unbroken (2014)June 16
Fan Girl (2020)June 17
Ingoma (The Song) (2023)June 17
Moonhaven (Season 1)June 17
Song to Song (2017)June 17
The Iceman (2013)June 17
The Illusionist (2006)June 17
Tresspass (2011)June 17
The Rational Life (2020) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 18
The Iron Claw (2023)June 19
THE WOLF HOUR (2019)June 19
The Creator (2023)June 20
The Expendables (2010)June 20
The Expendables 2 (2012)June 20
The Expendables 3 (2014)June 20
The Expendables 4 (2023)June 20
Between the Temples (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window RemovalJune 21
The Forge (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window RemovalJune 21
Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2)June 21
Justin Time Go! (Season 1) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 25
Kill ‘Em All 2 (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window RemovalJune 25
Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Seasons 1-3) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 26
The Red Road (Seasons 1-2)June 26
Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Season 1) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 29
The Forest (Season 1) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 29
Degrassi: Next Class (Seasons 1-4) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 30
Man to Man (Limited Series) – Netflix Original RemovalJune 30
Sex and the City (Seasons 1–6) – HBO RemovalJune 30

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6 Great TV Series Leaving Netflix in June You Need to Watch Before They Go
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