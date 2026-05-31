Netflix is About to Lose One of the Best HBO Shows of All Time

With the start of the new month streaming subscribers are about to see major changes to the available movies and TV shows thanks to the usually scheduled refresh. For June, the major streamers have already confirmed their retained and removed lists, with some incredible movies changing streaming homes, platform debuts for classic titles, and massive returns like House of the Dragon, My Adventures with Superman, and The Amazing Digital Circus. Netflix specifically has some great new additions, like every episode of Beavis and Butthead, Resident Alien‘s final season, and of course, Avatar The Last Airbender, Season 2. Naturally, there are also some major removals, including one of the best HBO shows ever made.

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At the end of June, thanks to the completion of a licensing contract, HBO’s Sex & The City will leave Netflix. The classic 92-episode sitcomdram that turned Sarah Jessica Parker into a household name and reinvented how sex was portrayed on TV will leave the service on June 30 after just over 2 years. It’s just the latest of the HBO shows that were licensed to Netflix on the same contract-length in 2023, and follows the departures of the likes of Ballers, Band of Brothers, The Pacific, and Six Feet Under. Impressively, the show actually improved with age almost uniformly across its six seasons, with the final chapter ranking the highest at 90% on RottenTomatoes. You still have time to binge the show before it leaves, and it will continue to be available on HBO Max after June 30 (along with its revival, And Just Like That…)

Everything Leaving Netflix in June 2026

June’s Netflix removals total 102 titles, with some stand-out titles like Kim’s Convenience, Brockmire, and Aquarius on the TV side, as well as SATC, and the Fifty Shades trilogy, The Iron Claw, Babylon, Mrs Doubtfire, and The LEGO Movie on the movie side. Here’s everything that’s leaving Netflix in June:

Leaving June 1

Title Leaving Date 30 for 30: Once Brothers (2010) June 1 Burlesque (2010) June 1 Casino (1995) June 1 Cold Copy (2023) June 1 Cold Pursuit (2019) June 1 Fifty Shades Darker (2017) June 1 Fifty Shades Freed (2018) June 1 Fifty Shades of Grey (2015) June 1 Glory (1989) June 1 Letters to Juliet (2010) June 1 Masameer: The Movie (2020) June 1 Mike and Dave: Need Wedding Dates (2016) June 1 Money Monster (2016) June 1 Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) June 1 Night of the Museum (2006) June 1 Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009) June 1 Night at the Museum: Secret of the Tomb (2014) June 1 Ray (2004) June 1 Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) June 1 Same Time, Next Year (1978) June 1 Sew Torn (2024) June 1 Sniper: Reloaded (2010) June 1 Something in the Rain (Limited Series) June 1 The Lego Movie (2014) June 1 Trolls (2016) June 1 Use for My Talent (Season 1) June 1 We Are Legends (2019) June 1

Leaving June 2 and Later

Title Leaving Date 99 Homes (2014) June 2 Chick Fight (2020) June 2 Kim’s Convenience (Seasons 1-5) June 2 Kneecap (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal June 2 Plastic Island (2021) June 2 The Girl and the Gun (2019) June 2 The Host (2013) June 2 The Perfect Mother (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal June 2 The Sunlit Night (2019) June 2 30 for 30: Lance (Season 1) June 3 30 for 30: The Good, The Bad, The Hungry (2019) June 3 30 for 30: The Life & Trials of Oscar Pistorius (Season 1) June 3 Honest Thief (2020) June 3 The Girl and the Gun (2019) June 3 The Host (2023) June 3 Amazing Grace (Season 1) June 4 Brockmire (Seasons 1-4) June 4 Dispatches from Elsewhere (Limited Series) June 4 Stolen Away (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal June 5 Undercover Grandpa (2016) June 6 A Little Bit of Heaven (2011) June 7 Babylon (2022) June 7 Blindspot (Seasons 1-5) June 7 Church People (2021) June 7 Security (2020) – Netflix Original Removal June 7 Shiva Baby (2021) June 7 El paseo 6 (2021) June 8 No Doubt in Us (Season 1) June 8 A Lot Like Love (2005) June 9 It Ends With Us (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal June 9 K-19: The Widowmaker (2002) June 10 Swelter (2014) June 10 TURN: Washington’s Spies (Seasons 1-4) June 10 Keith Robinson: Different Strokes (2021) – Netflix Original Removal June 11 The Fanatic (2019) June 12 PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie (2023) June 14 Tell Them You Love Me (2023) June 14 Let’s Eat (2021) June 15 Saucedo (2024) June 15 The Christmas Classic (2023) June 15 Two for the Money (2005) June 15 61st Street (Seasons 1-2) June 16 Aquarius (Seasons 1-2) June 16 Before I Go To Sleep (2014) June 16 Millennials (Season 1) June 16 Obara’M (2022) June 16 Race (2016) June 16 Silver Skates (2023) – Netflix Original Removal June 16 Unbroken (2014) June 16 Fan Girl (2020) June 17 Ingoma (The Song) (2023) June 17 Moonhaven (Season 1) June 17 Song to Song (2017) June 17 The Iceman (2013) June 17 The Illusionist (2006) June 17 Tresspass (2011) June 17 The Rational Life (2020) – Netflix Original Removal June 18 The Iron Claw (2023) June 19 THE WOLF HOUR (2019) June 19 The Creator (2023) June 20 The Expendables (2010) June 20 The Expendables 2 (2012) June 20 The Expendables 3 (2014) June 20 The Expendables 4 (2023) June 20 Between the Temples (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal June 21 The Forge (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal June 21 Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2) June 21 Justin Time Go! (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal June 25 Kill ‘Em All 2 (2024) – Sony Pictures First Window Removal June 25 Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts (Seasons 1-3) – Netflix Original Removal June 26 The Red Road (Seasons 1-2) June 26 Churchill’s Secret Agents: The New Recruits (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal June 29 The Forest (Season 1) – Netflix Original Removal June 29 Degrassi: Next Class (Seasons 1-4) – Netflix Original Removal June 30 Man to Man (Limited Series) – Netflix Original Removal June 30 Sex and the City (Seasons 1–6) – HBO Removal June 30

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