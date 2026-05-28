6 Great TV Series Leaving Netflix in June You Need to Watch Before They Go

There is always a wealth of content available to stream on Netflix, but each month sees certain titles depart in order to make way for new additions. The success of Netflix proved not just monumental, but it actually changed the way audiences consume media, ushering in an age of streaming that has all but ended the era of more traditional television. With all the great shows on Netflix that can be enjoyed in a colossal binge or at a more measured pace, the platform is known for consistently delivering exciting series for audiences around the world, with a balance between older shows and original projects.

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With the start of a new month comes new content for Netflix. The nature of the platform means that some titles leave the streaming giant as others become available, and June 2026 is set to see some truly great shows leave Netflix. Over the course of June, the following excellent shows will all be departing, making this your last chance to catch them before they’re no longer available to stream.

6) Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Season 1) – June 1

Over the years, there have been many Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series, and almost all of them have found success. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles reimagined the story of the iconic heroes, delivering a fresh take on the characters in an eye-catching, distinct art style. Its first season has been available to stream on Netflix for some time, but is set to leave the platform on June 1.

5) Kim’s Convenience – June 2

For a long time, Kim’s Convenience has been one of the best sitcoms on Netflix. The Canadian show follows the titular Korean-Canadian family and their business in Toronto, and ran for five seasons before ending in 2021. It’s one of the best and most underrated sitcoms of the 21st century so far, and has earned a considerable fan base, especially after being so readily available on Netflix. Kim’s Convenience will leave the streaming platform on June 2.

4) Brockmire – June 4

Although Brockmire might not have achieved the level of renown it perhaps deserved, the acclaimed sitcom found success on Netflix after landing on the streaming platform. Starring Hank Azaria as a Major League Baseball announcer whose career was stunted by a public on-air meltdown, it follows the eponymous character as he rebuilds his life in a small town for a minor league team. All four seasons of Brockmire will leave Netflix on June 4.

3) Aquarius – June 16

During its run, there was a chasm between the positive critical opinion of Aquarius and the show’s actual ratings. Set in the late 1960s, it stars David Duchovny as an LAPD Detective investigating the rise of Charles Manson and the Manson Family. It’s an excellent crime drama that explores a dark and fascinating point in American history, but June will be fans’ last chance to catch both seasons on Netflix, as Aquarius is set to depart on June 16.

2) Zoey 101 (Seasons 1-2) – June 25

Zoey 101 is a classic Nickelodeon show, having found massive success and breaking records for Nickelodeon. Airing between 2005 and 2008, it featured the likes of Jamie Lynn Spears, Victoria Justice, and a young Austin Butler, and is fondly remembered by many fans. The first two seasons have been available to stream on Netflix for some time, but they are set to leave the platform on June 25.

1) Sex and the City – June 30

Widely considered one of the most rewatchable HBO shows of all time, Sex and the City‘s blend of romance, comedy, and drama proved a winning combination. Over six seasons, it told the story of the four now-iconic women living and thriving in New York, with two movies and a follow-up series eventually continuing its story. All six seasons of Sex and the City will be leaving Netflix on June 30.

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