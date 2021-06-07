Shadow and Bone Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix

Finally, fans of the Grishaverse can plan their return to Ravka. Shadow and Bone seemed to be a big hit when the first season made its debut on Netflix earlier this year, but the streaming service has stayed quiet about its future plans for the series. Fans wondered about the future of the show, considering it expensive it is to produce. However, Netflix broke the silence on Monday morning to confirm that Shadow and Bone would be coming back for a second season.

The renewal of Shadow and Bone was the first reveal made during Netflix's Geeked Week. The cast of the series all pitched in for a video to inform fans that they'd be coming back. You can watch the announcement below.

Thank the Saints! Shadow and Bone has been renewed for a second season. ☀️ @shadowandbone_ pic.twitter.com/clsLKx5zSJ — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 7, 2021

The final moments of Shadow and Bone Season 1, the series opens up a couple of new plot threads to unravel in the second series. While Season 2 wasn't confirmed until this week, franchise creator/author Leigh Bardugo and executive producer Eric Heisserer certainly had plans in place for the next installment.

"I mean, we have plans!" Bardugo told CBR earlier this year. "It's not up to us whether we get to execute them, but we have many plans and many books that have plenty of road on them. But as my readers have learned, I love a good cliffhanger. I want you to be satisfied at the end of the story but desperate for more, so I think Eric pulled that off quite well."

"I guess that was me just saying, 'I dare you not to give me another season, Netflix,'" Heisserer added.

Fortunately for everyone who fell in love with Shadow and Bone, we don't have to play the waiting game any longer. Shadow and Bone is officially coming back and we can all breathe easily once again.

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia.

Are you excited for Season 2 of Shadow and Bone? Let us know in the comments!