Shadow and Bone Season 2 Starts Production, Reveals New Cast Members

At long last, Shadow and Bone is finally beginning the journey back to our screens. The popular fantasy series, based on the books by Leigh Bardugo, became a bit of a sensation when premiered on Netflix last spring. Fans have been waiting for an update on the series ever since Netflix renewed it, and those wishes are now being granted. On Thursday morning, Netflix revealed that Shadow and Bone has officially started production on Season 2. Not only that, but there are some new faces joining the cast for the second installment.

Netflix has announced four new additions to the Shadow and Bone cast in Season 2, including Mortal Kombat star Lewis Tan, who takes on the role of Tolya Yul-Bataar. As for the other new cast members, Anna Leong Brophy is playing Tamar Kir-Bataar, Patrick Gibson will play Nikolai Lantsov, and Jack Wolfe is set to take on the role of Wylan Hendriks.

In addition to the new cast members, Netflix is also promoting three returning actors to series regular status. Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Calahan Skogman will all be taking on bigger roles in the new season.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for the first season of Shadow and Bone:

“Based on Leigh Bardugo’s worldwide bestselling Grishaverse novels, Shadow and Bone finds us in a war-torn world where lowly soldier and orphan Alina Starkov has just unleashed an extraordinary power that could be the key to setting her country free. With the monstrous threat of the Shadow Fold looming, Alina is torn from everything she knows to train as part of an elite army of magical soldiers known as Grisha. But as she struggles to hone her power, she finds that allies and enemies can be one and the same and that nothing in this lavish world is what it seems. There are dangerous forces at play, including a crew of charismatic criminals, and it will take more than magic to survive.”

Shadow and Bone stars Jessie Mei Li as Alina Starkov, Archie Renaux as Malyen Oretsev, Freddy Carter as Kaz Brekker, Amita Suman as Inej, Kit Young as Jesper Fahey, Ben Barnes as General Kirigan, Sujaya Dasgupta as Zoya Nazyalensky, Danielle Galligan as Nina Zenik, Daisy Head as Genya Safin, Simon Sears as Ivan, Calahan Skogman as Matthias Helvar, Zoë Wanamaker as Baghra, Kevin Eldon as The Apparat, Julian Kostov as Fedyor, Luke Pasqualino as David, Jasmine Blackborow as Marie, and Gabrielle Brooks as Nadia.

