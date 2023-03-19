Shadow and Bone Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Season 2 Debut

Nearly two years after the first season made its debut, Shadow and Bone finally returned to Netflix with new episodes. The original fantasy series, based on the best-selling novels from Leigh Bardugo, was a hit in its first season, giving Netflix subscribers a large scale fantasy world they'd been waiting for. Shadow and Bone was eventually renewed for a second installment and the sophomore season arrived on Netflix late last week.

It didn't take long for subscribers to tune in to the new edition of Shadow and Bone. Season 2 is already following in the footsteps of Season 1, rising right to the top of Netflix's TV rankings.

Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Shadow and Bone in the number one overall spot. Following the debut of the new season, Shadow and Bone shot to the top of the rankings, passing other recent hits like You and Outer Banks.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 rankings below!