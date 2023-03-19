Shadow and Bone Conquers Netflix Top 10 After Season 2 Debut
Nearly two years after the first season made its debut, Shadow and Bone finally returned to Netflix with new episodes. The original fantasy series, based on the best-selling novels from Leigh Bardugo, was a hit in its first season, giving Netflix subscribers a large scale fantasy world they'd been waiting for. Shadow and Bone was eventually renewed for a second installment and the sophomore season arrived on Netflix late last week.
It didn't take long for subscribers to tune in to the new edition of Shadow and Bone. Season 2 is already following in the footsteps of Season 1, rising right to the top of Netflix's TV rankings.
Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Shadow and Bone in the number one overall spot. Following the debut of the new season, Shadow and Bone shot to the top of the rankings, passing other recent hits like You and Outer Banks.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 rankings below!
1. Shadow and Bone
"Dark forces conspire against orphan mapmaker Alina Starkov when she unleashes an extraordinary power that could change the fate of her wartorn world."
2. You
"A dangerously charming, intensely obsessive young man goes to extreme measures to insert himself into the lives of those he is transfixed by."
3. Outer Banks
"On an island of haves and have-nots, teen John B enlists his three best friends to hunt for a legendary treasure linked to his father's disappearance."
4. The Glory
"Years after surviving horrific abuse in high school, a woman puts an elaborate revenge scheme in motion to make the perpetrators pay for their crimes."
5. MH370: The Plane that Disappeared
"In 2014, a place with 239 people aboard vanishes from all radar. This docuseries delves into one of our greatest modern mysteries: Flight MH370."
6. Outlast
"In the extreme Alaskan wild, 16 survivalists compete for a chance to win a massive cash prize — but these lone wolves must be a part of a team to win."
7. Sky High: The Series
"When her husband dies, Sole decides that the best way to take care of her son is to become a crime boss — even if that means being her father's enemy."
8. Dance 100
"To win $100,000, eight choreographers must create increasingly complex routines for an ever-growing number of elite dancers — who are also the judges."
9. Wednesday
"When a deliciously wicked prank gets Wednesday expelled, her parents ship her off to Nevermore Academy, the boarding school where they fell in love."
10. Perfect Match
"Couples who prove their compatibility gain the power to make or break other matches in this strategic and seductive dating competition."