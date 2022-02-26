Shang-Chi‘s director has begun production on his American Born Chinese Disney+ series. After the success of the MCU movie, Destin Daniel Cretton got announced for the streaming service. It will be a comedy series with action elements based on a graphic novel of the same name by Gene Luen Yang. Kelvin You is the showrunner for American Born Chinese. On Instagram, executive producer Melvin Mar shared a picture of the crew participating in a blessing ceremony for the upcoming series. Everyone looks happy to be getting the ball rolling. Jin Wang will get his story told on the massive streaming service, which has seen multiple efforts to get diverse stories onto screens across the globe. Check out what the producer had to say down below.

Mar posted, “Day One. Blessing Ceremony for a blessed show. #americanbornchinese Thank you @disneybrandtvpr @disneyplus @disneytvstudios”

Back when the series was announced, Ayo Davis president of Disney Branded Television said, “We are delighted to continue our relationship with Melvin Mar and Jake Kasdan and thrilled that Destin Daniel Cretton is set to direct. The team are visionaries in bringing character-driven adventures to life, and we cannot wait for our audience to experience this fantastically memorable and imaginative adaptation of the graphic novel. This is a great universal story that moves between worlds and explores the impact of culture, identity, and acceptance through the lens of adolescence.”

“Reading Kelvin’s riveting adaptation of Gene’s incredible novel had me laughing and crying and jumping out of my chair on every page,” the director mentioned. “I feel deeply connected to the characters in this story and the brilliant team bringing it to life. This show is going to be unlike anything we’ve experienced on TV, and I can’t wait for the world to see what we’re cooking up.”

“Gene Luen Yang’s book is a staple in American literature, and deeply important to a whole generation of readers,” Kelvin Yu wrote. “Destin and Melvin are storytellers working at the highest level imaginable. It’s all so exciting and so humbling to be a part of.”

“This has been a labor of love for Melvin Mar, and like the force of nature he is, the team he has assembled in Kelvin, Destin and Jake is as inspired and otherworldly as Gene’s beautiful graphic novel,” added 20th Television President Karey Burke. “We are so proud to be their studio and grateful to Ayo and everyone at Disney Branded Television and Disney+ for their belief in this series.”

