Shang-Chi Director’s New Marvel Series Reportedly a Comedy





Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton’s new Marvel series is reportedly a comedy. News broke earlier this week that the wildly popular MCU movie would be getting a sequel. The filmmaker and his cast will be revisiting that world and get their run of Disney+ as well. A big part of Shang-Chi’s success was how it balanced humor with action. Variety‘s recent report indicated the comedy direction of the series. With performers like Awkwafina playing a central role in Shang-Chi‘s story, he would not have to go far in tapping excellent comedic talent. That isn’t the only MCU tie for Cretton as well. He previously worked on Short Term 12 with Captain Marvel star Brie Larson. With her role expanding in Phase 4, could she be around for the Disney+ treatment? It’s anyone’s guess, but a great time for fans of the director and Shang-Chi.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige wrote in a statement, “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.’ We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney Plus, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”

“Working on ‘Shang-Chi’ with Kevin and the Marvel Studios team was one of the highlights of my life, and I couldn’t be more excited about Tara’s vision for Onyx Collective. I can’t wait to explore new stories & build new worlds with this community,” Cretton would add in a release.

“Destin is a powerhouse storyteller with impeccable taste in material. As we continue to expand our roster, Destin’s unique voice will help usher in an exciting slate of content for our global audience,” Tara Duncan, president of Freeform and Hulu’s Onyx Collective also chimed in during the announcement.

Marvel describes Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings:

“Marvel Studios’ “Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings” stars Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, who must confront the past he thought he left behind when he is drawn into the web of the mysterious Ten Rings organization. The film also stars Tony Leung as Wenwu, Awkwafina as Shang-Chi’s friend Katy and Michelle Yeoh as Jiang Nan, as well as Fala Chen, Meng’er Zhang, Florian Munteanu and Ronny Chieng.”

